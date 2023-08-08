In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” sits down for a candid conversation with “The King of R&G.”

“Flow” is a Hip Hop and R&B artist from Delaware currently based in Kinston. He shares his musical journey and how he blends the 2 genres dubbed “rhythm & gangsta.”

The ‘Neva Ride’ artist music carries a powerful message of hope and resilience, particularly aimed at those living in poverty. He aspires to inspire individuals to believe in themselves and strive for a better life. Follow @heyitsc_tv

