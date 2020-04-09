Skip to content
Eastern Carolina Education Connection
Craven County Schools providing meals during spring break
Online Originals: Pitt County Schools go behind the scenes with their new education TV series
Video
Online Originals: Free, virtual career planning for ENC high school students due to COVID-19
Video
Jones County meal distribution sites closed due to staff shortage
Wayne County Public Schools spring break meal distribution plan
More Eastern Carolina Education Connection Headlines
Martin County Schools offers park, learn internet locations
Video
LCPS personnel volunteer to keep meal distribution going over Easter
Pitt County Schools has served over 200,000 free meals to children
Video
ECPPS staff member exposed to COVID-19, no quarantine necessary
Online Originals: Pitt County Schools adds TV learning series
Video
Church group joins effort to distribute meals to students
Video
ECU to provide Wi-Fi for K-12, college students without broadband access
Video
Online Originals: Carteret County Commissioners, Board of Education to move capital projects forward
Video
Gov. Cooper signs executive order to get equipment to healthcare workers, schools, local governments
Duplin County Schools resume student meal distribution
Video