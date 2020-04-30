Eastern Carolina Education Connection: Episode 3.1

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) While classrooms across eastern North Carolina are empty and students and teachers are at home, we know a great secret, learning can happen anywhere.

Eastern Carolina Education Connection, a partnership with WNCT and Pitt County Schools, aims to connect and reconnect with students and teachers and community by helping you learn from right where you are.

We will join each other Monday through Friday on the CW from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. and explore books, take field trips, learn how to do some things and build some things at home to we might hear some music, we might visit with our pe teachers and get to move around, and have a chance to build some things and experiences we can share together.