Furniture Pro

What we offer

Looking for that new living room, bedroom, or dining room set? Look no further, we have a variety of sofas, recliners, mattresses, and tables to choose from. We sell many name brand HD LCD and Plasma TV’s and beat “the big boys” prices on better quality TV’s. If you’re shopping for that new stove top, washer/dryer, oven, or refrigerator come see us. We regularly have better prices than the “big box” stores and offer service after the sale! Is your current mattress just uncomfortable or you can’t get a good night’s sleep. We sell Tempur-Pedic, Simmon’s Beauty Rest, & Five Star mattresses at discount prices. We have some of the best Amish solid wood furniture for your outdoor patio or deck, as well as that brand new Primo Grill you’ve been wanting! Let us make your home the one you have always dreamed it would be!

What sets us apart

We’ve been in business for nearly 60 years, providing both service and quality to our customers.

Services Provided

We’re based out of Snow Hill, but we served customers all over the state of North Carolina.

Contact Us!

Please visit our Facebook page for more information.