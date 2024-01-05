GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pirate Club announced today a $1.5 million investment from Lance Clark and Heath Clark of Bill Clark Homes to support the proposed multipurpose indoor facility and the baseball expansion building. Bill Clark Homes and the Clark Family have invested more than $3.5 million in the Pirate Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence over the last 19 months.



Bill Clark Homes and the Clark Family have a long history of philanthropy with the Pirate Club and ECU Athletics. The investments have impacted thousands of Pirate student-athletes and enhanced the overall student-athlete experience.



“Bill Clark Homes, led by Lance and Heath Clark, continue to set the bar high with their loyalty and generosity to the Pirate Club and ECU Athletics,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “Bill Clark Homes is fully committed to the success of the Pirates whether it is investing in our ongoing Pirates Unite Campaign, leading the way in NIL with our student-athletes, providing student-athlete leadership opportunities and purchasing season tickets. We are so appreciative and grateful to have a partnership with a business that cares deeply about our community.”



“Today is just another example of the dedication and commitment that Bill Clark Homes has to ECU Athletics, our student-athletes and our community,” Robinson said. “We are beyond grateful to have individuals like Lance and Heath Clark who not only step up from a philanthropic standpoint but also provide ongoing leadership and support for the Pirate Club.”



Clark-LeClair Stadium, home of the nationally ranked Pirates baseball team, is named after Bill Clark and former Pirate baseball head coach Keith LeClair. Bill Clark Homes made a significant leadership gift to the “We Believe” Fund created in 2020 by the Pirate Club which raised more than $1 million to offset costs during the pandemic. ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club partnered with Bill Clark Homes prior to the 2021 football season-opener to distribute tickets to frontline workers, first responders, military members, and health care workers.



ECU Athletics and Bill Clark Homes established the Bill Clark Homes Military Bowl Fund in December 2021 to assist the athletics department with expenses incurred from the cancellation of the 2021 Military Bowl. Bill Clark Homes made a lead gift of $200,000 to cover bowl rings for the football team and remaining funds were applied toward bowl expenses. Last month, Bill Clark Homes partnered with the Pirates men’s basketball team to take 25 children from the Boys & Girls Club of Coastal Plains on a special shopping spree to a local store.



The Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence is a $60 million fundraising campaign to provide critical funds and essential training spaces that will transform the experiences of Pirate student-athletes and make an impact on all 18 sport programs and their ability to succeed. The campaign reinforces the vision of ECU Athletics to create a world-class experience for the 415 student-athletes on campus while sustaining the long-term viability of ECU Athletics.



To learn more about “Pirates Unite: The Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence,” please visit the website and see the different projects. You can also contact any Pirate Club staff member by clicking here.