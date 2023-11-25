GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Meyer kicked three field goals in the second half, including the go-ahead with 1 second left, and Tulsa defeated East Carolina 29-27 on Saturday to finish the season for both teams.

The Golden Hurricane trailed 24-21 at halftime, then held ECU to 141 yards, three first downs and three points in the second half. Meyer’s field goals all came after Tulsa drove inside the red zone, hitting from 28, 26 and 37 yards.

Kirk Francis completed 23 of 37 passes for Tulsa (4-8, 2-6 American Athletic Conference), with two touchdowns and an interception. Anthony Watkins ran for 106 yards and Kamdyn Benjamin had six receptions for 143 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown. Kendarin Ray had 15 tackles, nine solo for Tulsa.

East Carolina’s Alex Flinn was 12-of-18 passing for 184 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Pirates (2-10, 1-7) got 145 yards and a touchdown on the ground from Rahjai Harris and Chase Sowell caught five passes for 108 yards.