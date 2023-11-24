GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina looks to end the 2023 season on a high note when it hosts American Athletic Conference opponent Tulsa on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the contest will stream live via ESPN+ with James Westling (play-by-play) and Reggie Walker, Jr. (color analyst) on the call.

ECU is under the direction of fifth-year head coach Mike Houston .

The Pirates will honor the following 14 seniors in a pregame ceremony: Ryan Beckman , David Chapeau , Eric Doctor, Keziah Everett , Jarrett Garner, Jsi Hatfield , Jeremy Lewis , Jaylen Johnson , Jonathan Jones , Owen Murphy , Jack Powers , Water Stribling, Archer Trafford and Julius Wood .



The Pirates (2-9, 1-6 AAC) put forth a stout defensive effort at Navy last Saturday but could not find the scoring column as the Midshipmen took a 10-0 victory at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Quarterback Alex Flinn completed a career-high 24 of 38 pass attempts for 151 yards while the ECU defense forced a pair of turnovers. In all, the teams combined for 20 tackles for loss, 22 first downs, one missed field goal, one blocked field goal and 14 punts.

The Golden Hurricane (3-8, 1-6 AAC) carries a six-game losing streak to Greenville, including a 35-28 home setback to North Texas last Saturday. Tulsa surrendered 593 total yards (299 rushing) while racking up 434 itself. Kirk Francis threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns to complement a 115-yard rushing performance by Anthony Watkins.



East Carolina Records, Streaks and Trends

Looks for its second home win of the season (1-4 entering the game)

Ranks 31st nationally in total defense (331.8 yards allowed per game).

Will attempt to win its regular-season finale for the third time in the last four seasons.

Has forced at least one turnover in 38 of its last 42 games (and 49 of the last 56).

Has scored three defensive touchdowns this season – two at Appalachian State and one at UTSA.

Recovered five fumbles against Gardner-Webb – a first since setting the standard against TCU on Nov. 23, 2002.

Blanked Gardner-Webb 44-0 to register its first defensive shutout since Sept. 2, 2000, versus Duke (38-0 victory).