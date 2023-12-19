GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina lacrosse team will play a 16-game schedule with seven home contests at Johnson Stadium in the 2024 season, the program announced Tuesday.



The Pirates will face a formidable schedule, including seven teams which finished in the top 50 of the final RPI from the 2023 season: North Carolina (5), James Madison (6), Florida (8), Mercer (26), Navy (29), Clemson (34), Cincinnati (38).



“We can’t wait to get this season started!” said head coach Brittany Dipper . “The Greenville community, fans, and alums should be excited to watch the team showcase their efforts from this fall. We are excited for the opportunity to compete against a strong non-conference and conference schedule.”



The team will open their 2024 campaign in Johnson Stadium on Feb. 10 as they play host to the Queens (N.C.) Royals. The Pirates defeated Queens in a tight 11-9 battle on the road a season ago.



A home game with Gardner-Webb (Feb. 14) sets the team up for a tough road swing at Navy (2/ 17) and Furman (2/24). The team split their meetings with Midshipmen and Paladins a season ago, dropping a heartbreaker to Navy (15-14) before earning an impressive 18-5 win on the road against Furman.



A lone game at home against Elon on Feb. 28 sets the Pirates up for a three-game road trip against William & Mary (3/2), North Carolina (3/12) and James Madison (3/16). The Pirates will be looking for revenge after losses to the Tar Heels and Dukes a season ago.



The James Madison game will also serve as the American Athletic Conference opener for the team.



The Pirates get another brief reprieve from the road with a home conference tilt with Temple on March 23.



But it’s back on the road against on March 26 and 30 as the Pirates travel to Duke and Cincinnati. The Pirates dropped a close contest to the Blue Devils a season ago, a three-goal defeat at home, but handled Cincinnati well with an 18-8 victory.



April begins in Johnson Stadium for the team with games against Clemson (4/2) and Florida (4/6). It will be the team’s first crack at the Gators since having their season ended by Florida in the AAC Tournament at season ago. Clemson on the other hand will be entering just their second season of competition after an impressive 12-6 campaign in 2023.



A road trip to Vanderbilt on April 13 sets up Senior Day against Old Dominion on April 20. The Pirates won a slugfest with the Monarchs on the road last season, 7-5, in what was the conference opener a season ago.



The Pirates conclude the regular season on the road at Mercer (4/22) in a rematch of a close match from a season ago, one which ECU narrowly dropped in Johnson Stadium.



The American Athletic Conference Tournament will be hosted by Vanderbilt on May 2 and 4 with the top four teams qualifying.