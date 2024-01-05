GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina collected its first preseason national ranking of the 2024 campaign Friday morning as Perfect Game positioned the Pirates at No. 17 in its Preseason Top 25 Poll.



ECU is slated to play six games against teams appearing on the list, including three versus No. 14 North Carolina, two in a home and home set with No. 19 NC State and a single game against No. 23 Duke.



East Carolina returns 20 players, including eight all-conference selections and six lineup regulars, from a 2023 squad that captured its fourth-straight American Athletic Conference regular season title and advanced to the NCAA Charlottesville Regional finals. The Pirates put together a 47-19 record and 18-6 league mark before making a run to the title game of the AAC Baseball Championship tournament.



ECU is just 42 days away from opening the 2024 season with a three-game home series (Feb. 16-18) versus 2023 NCAA Conway Regional participant Rider from Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium.



2024 Perfect Game Preseason Top 25 Poll

1. Wake Forest (54-12) – College World Series

2. Arkansas (43-18) – Fayetteville Regional

3. LSU (54-17) – College World Series Champion

4. Florida (54-17) – College World Series Runner Up

5. TCU (44-24) – College World Series

6. Vanderbilt (42-20) – Nashville Regional

7. Texas A&M (38-27) – Stanford Regional

8. Texas (42-22) – Stanford Super Regional

9. Oregon State (41-20) – Baton Rouge Regional

10. Virginia (50-15) – College World Series

11. Tennessee (44-22) – College World Series

12. Stanford (44-20) – College World Series

13. South Carolina (42-21) – Gainesville Super Regional

14. North Carolina (36-24) – Terre Haute Regional

15. Auburn (34-23-1) – Auburn Regional

16. Iowa (44-16) – Terre Haute Regional

17. East Carolina (47-19) – Charlottesville Regional

18. UCLA (28-24-1) – No Postseason

19. NC State (36-21) – Columbia Regional

20. Kansas State (35-24) – No Postseason

21. Clemson (44-19) – Clemson Regional

22. Oklahoma State (41-20) – Stillwater Regional

23. Duke (39-24) – Charlottesville Super Regional

24. UC Santa Barbara (35-20) – No Postseason

25. Coastal Carolina (42-21) – Conway Regional



About East Carolina’s 2023 Season

Captured its fourth-straight American Athletic Conference regular season championship, finishing the campaign with 47 victories – the second most in a single season in program history.

Made its seventh NCAA Regional appearance under head coach Cliff Godwin (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023).

(2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023). Reached the regional finals for the fourth-straight season (2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023).

Notched its fifth-straight 40-win season (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023).

Placed a program single-season record 11 players on the All-American Athletic Conference Teams (three first time, eight second team and one all-freshman team).

Had a student-athlete named the AAC Player or Pitcher of the Week eight times (four player/four pitcher).

Set the AAC single-season records for run scored (486), hits (668), walks drawn (317), RBI (445) and batters struck out (663).

Set the program single-season record for walks drawn and batters struck out.

Posted single season program top-10 marks in runs scored (fifth), RBI (fifth), doubles (fifth/131), hits (sixth), stolen bases (seventh/87), triples (10th/14) and home runs (10th/75).

Slotted in the Top 30 nationally in 13 statistical categories.

Was ranked in at least one of the various Top 25 polls every week of the season.

Finished 13th nationally in average attendance (4,402) as well as 14th in total attendance (149,652) – both single season program records.

Set eight Cliff Godwin era single-season highs in eight statistical categories (runs scored, hits, doubles, triples, RBI, walks drawn, stolen bases and batters struck out).

era single-season highs in eight statistical categories (runs scored, hits, doubles, triples, RBI, walks drawn, stolen bases and batters struck out). Won 12 of 14 weekend series while recording nine sweeps, including five in American Athletic Conference play.

Captured its eighth consecutive AAC and ABCA Team Excellence Awards and have posted the highest GPA of any league outfit eight years running.

Trey Yesavage was named a Second Team All-American by four publications (Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA and Perfect Game).

