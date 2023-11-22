SAN ANTONIO – Freshman outside hitter Ellie Pate collected a career-high 13 kills to help lift East Carolina over UTSA 3-1 (25-17, 24-26, 25-19, 25-16) in both teams’ regular-season finale Wednesday afternoon at the Convocation Center.

The Pirates (20-10, 11-8 AAC) put the wraps on their first 20-win season since 2017 and just the fifth in program history while the Roadrunners finish the campaign at 15-15 and 8-11 in AAC play.

Sophomore middle blocker Alyssa Finister also enjoyed a breakout performance, notching a career-best 10 kills and eight blocks to go along with a .400 hitting percentage, while senior right side Fran McBride finished her first season in the Purple and Gold with 12 kills, five blocks and a .370 hitting percentage. Junior libero Tia Shum paced all players with 19 digs.

East Carolina dominated the stat sheet in most aspects, holding the advantage in kills (58-49), assists (55-47), service aces (7-3) and total blocks (15.0-8.0). The Pirates also outhit their hosts by a wide margin (.272 to .137).

ECU found itself trailing 10-7 in the first set before Julianna Askew went to work at the service line, sparking a 10-0 run that gave the Pirates full control. UTSA scored four of the next five at that point, but never really threatened the rest of the way.

Looking to jump out to a 2-0 advantage at the intermission, East Carolina worked its way to set point at 24-22 in the second frame. The Roadrunners were able to muster up a rally though and scored the last four points to even the match.

Unfazed, the Pirates raced out to a 9-4 lead in the third and never relinquished the upper hand as it limited UTSA to less than 20 points in the stanza before hitting .371 in the fourth set to seal the win.