GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina and Coastal Carolina have agreed to a two-year home-and-home football series in 2025 and 2028 according to a joint announcement by both institutions Wednesday.

The two programs have met only once on the gridiron, which was Dec. 27, 2022 in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. ECU prevailed with a 53-29 win marking its 10th bowl victory in school history. The series will begin at Benton Field inside Brooks Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025 before following with a contest at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 9, 2028.



“We are excited about this regional non-conference series with Coastal Carolina,” ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said. “Both institutions have passionate fan bases, and this is a quality home-and-home series that I believe everyone will enjoy.”



Coastal Carolina joins NC State (Aug. 30/away), Campbell (Sept. 6/home) and BYU (Sept. 20/home) as additions to ECU’s 2025 non-conference schedule while becoming the third announced opponent for the 2028 campaign (NC State/Sept. 2/home and Wake Forest/Sept. 23/away).



All dates are subject to change based on future scheduling or television programming needs.