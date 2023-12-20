GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina football coach Mike Houston announced that 20 student-athletes have signed a national letter of intent with the Pirates during the NCAA’s early signing period from December 20-22.

Below are bios of those players. Click here for more information from ECU’s National Signing Day.

Zack Boehly, OL, 6-5, 278, Fr., Plantation, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on Nov. 11, 2023 … High School: Three-year letterman who helped Cardinal Gibbons to a 31-8 three-year record under head coach Matt DuBuc … Played both left and right tackle during senior season with the Chiefs during a 9-4 campaign … Member of the 2021 4A state title squad … Earned first-team all-county honors in 2022 … Broward County Elite 11 member (2023) … BCAA All-Star selection (2023) … Member of an offensive line group that paved the way for 1,668 yards in 2022 … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com, On3.com and Rivals.com … Listed as a Top 200 lineman nationally by 247Sports, ESPN.com (125) and On3.com … Chose East Carolina over offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pittsburgh, South Florida, Syracuse, Toledo, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan.

Trenton Cloud, WR, 6-1, 170, Fr., Greensboro, N.C. (Northwest Guilford HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on Mar. 13, 2023 … High School: Four-year letterman who played in 40 career games for head coach Chris Rusiewicz … Caught 184 passes for 2,572 yards (14.0 ypc) with 35 touchdowns … As a senior hauled down 41 passes for 574 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine contests … Helped the Vikings to an 8-3 record … Recorded lone 1,000-yard season during junior campaign (1,003 yards) on 71 passes and scored 13 times … During sophomore season caught 60 passes for 715 yards and nine touchdowns … Defensively, tallied seven tackles (one solo) in 11 games … Appeared in seven games as a true freshman hauling down 12 passes for 280 yards and three scores … … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com, On3.com and Rivals.com … Listed as a Top 150 receiver nationally and the 23rd-best play in North Carolina by 247Sports … Tabbed as the 140th-best receiver nationally and 40th-best player in North Carolina by ESPN.com … Chose East Carolina over offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Charlotte, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, South Alabama, Virginia, Wake Forest and West Virginia … Brother Cameron Cloud plays collegiately at the University of Richmond.

TJ Engleman, RB, 5-9, 175, Fr., Atlanta, Ga. (Hughes Center HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 25, 2023 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2024) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Three-year letterman who played for Hughes Center HS (2022-23) and Princeton High School (2021) … As a senior threw for 1,200 yards and ran for 600-plus as the full-time quarterback for the Big Red … Accounted for 17 touchdowns … Defensively made 39 tackles and forced four fumbles … Named to 2023 Preseason All-TSF First-Team as a senior … Ohio Mr. Football Watch List member during senior year … Transferred from Princeton High School following sophomore campaign … In first career varsity start, threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns while running for 245 yards with two more scores in a 58-45 win over Anderson … Finished sophomore season with 1,207 yards passing and 16 touchdowns (fifth in the Greater Miami Conference) and 960 ground yards with 13 scores (seventh-best in rushing) … Helped the Big Red to a 6-4 record in 2022 (junior year) … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com, On3.com and Rivals.com … Listed as the 86th-best running back and 49th overall player in Ohio by 247Sports … Tabbed as the 102nd-best running back nationally by 247Sports … Also ranks as the 156th running back and 83rd overall player in Ohio by On3.com … Chose East Carolina over offers from Akron, Army, Boston College, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Tech, Harvard, Kentucky, Miami (OH), Purdue, South Florida, Toledo and others.

Eric Fletcher, ATH, 6-1, 188, Fr., Fort Myers, Fla. (Dunbar HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 28, 2023 … High School: Two-year letterman who played at wide receiver and cornerback for head coach Sammy Brown … During senior season, helped team to a 11-3 overall record and a semifinals appearance in the 3A playoffs … As a receiver, caught 75 passes for 1,193 yards and 19 touchdowns over the last two seasons … Added 80 yards on the ground on 12 carries in 26 career games … As a senior, hauled in 45 passes for 762 yards (16.9 ypc) with 12 additional scores … Defensively, tallied 16 stops (12 solo) in 14 contests … Member of the 2023 New-Press and Naples Daily News Big 15 recruits … During junior year, caught 30 passes for 431 yards (14.4 ypc) with seven touchdowns … Team posted a 9-2 overall record … Also returned kickoffs returning one for a score against Lowndes … Also ran track as a member of the 4×100 relay team that won a regional title and qualified for the FHSAA 2A state track meet as a junior … Clocked at a 10.68 in the 100-meters and sported a 4.4 40-yard run … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com, On3.com and Rivals.com … Rated as a Top 100 athlete (No. 98) and tabbed as the 114th-best player in Florida by 247Sports … Tabbed as the 15th-best athlete in Florida by On3.com … Listed as the Chose East Carolina over offers from Indiana, Liberty, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Purdue, South Florida, Temple, Toledo, UAB and others.

DeMarius Hines, DB, 5-11, 180, Fr., Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 24, 2023 … High School: Three-year letterman at Westlake … Credited with 83 career stops (49 solo) in 23 varsity games … Picked off a pair of passes for 53 return yards while recovering and causing a pair of fumbles … Helped the Lions to a 9-3 record as a senior where he tallied 30 tackles (15 solo) with one interception and caused a pair of fumbles … Ranked among the 2-7A leaders in interceptions (No. 15) and tackles (No. 25) … Named First-Team 2-7A All-Region Team following senior campaign … As a junior, team posted a 9-4 record where he booked 47 tackles (29 solo) which included five TFLs … Added an interception for the Lions that made a run in the 2-7A Georgia playoffs … Booked at least one stop in 14 contests (multiple 12 times) … Tallied a season-high eight tackles against Cedar Grove … As a seventh grader, earned an invite to the Georgia Elite Classic All-Star game as a quarterback … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com, On3.com and Rivals.com … Listed as a Top 150 safety (No. 147) nationally by On3.com and ESPN.com (No. 142) … Tabbed a Top 200 player in the state of Georgia by 247Sports, ESPN.com and On3.com … Chose East Carolina over offers from Akron, Appalachian State, Army, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Delaware, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, Kent State, Massachusetts, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Old Dominion, Toledo, Tulane, UAB and others.

Cole Hodge, QB, 6-2, 193, Fr., Louisville, Ky. (Christian Academy of Louisville)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 13, 2023 … High School: Played for head coach Hunter Cantwell helping CAL to a pair of state championships as a junior and senior … His senior season, led the Centurions to a 14-1 overall record which included a 41-16 win over Bell County for the state crown … In that game, he completed 18 of 20 passes for 238 yards and scored five total touchdowns (2 pass, 3 rush) including connecting on a five-yard toss to his younger brother (Connor) on the final score of the contest … Named state championship game MVP … Earned Kentucky 3A Player of the Year honors as a senior … As a junior, earned 3A State Player of the Year, District 4A Player of the Year and Wave 3 State Player of the Year honors after leading CAL to a state title … Completed 73.0 percent of his passes … Threw for 2,949 yards with 48 touchdowns to four interceptions … Rushed for 711 yards with nine scores with a 9.4 yards per rush … Led all Kentucky prep signal callers in TD passes, completion percentage (fifth all-time in state history), TD to INT ratio and yards per attempt … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com, On3.com and Rivals.com … Listed as the 86th-best quarterback nationally by 247Sports … Tabbed as the No. 28 quarterback nationally by ESPN.com and No. 39 by Rivals.com … Listed as a Top 20 player in Kentucky by Rivals.com (No. 6), ESPN.com (No. 11), 247Sports (No. 11) and On3.com (No. 18) … Chose East Carolina over offers from Appalachian State, Army, Ball State, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, Miami (OH), UAB, Western Michigan and others.

O’marion Lewis, DB, 6-2, 190, Fr., Tarboro, N.C. (Tarboro HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 25, 2023 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2024) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Two-way player at Tarboro (defensive back and quarterback) … Three-year letterman who appeared in 44 career games and helped the Vikings to a 40-5 three-year record … Defensively, tallied 122 career stops (90 solo) … Picked off 14 passes for 206 yards and credited with 10 pass breakups … Recovered a pair of fumbles, while causing one … Offensively, completed 57 of 109 passes (52.3 pct) for 1,298 yards with 21 touchdowns …. Added 606 ground yards on 111 carries (5.5 ypr) with 21 additional scores and recorded one 100-yard plus game (sophomore) … Helped the Vikings to consecutive 1A state championship appearances as a sophomore and junior securing a win in 2021 … As a senior, completed 21 of 33 passes (63.6 pct) for 368 yards and five touchdowns … Ran for 121 yards on 30 carries (4.0 ypr) with five scores … Registered 51 total stops (35 solo) and picked off six passes for 91 yards … During junior campaign named HighSchoolOT All-State Team as a two-way player after helping the Vikings to a 13-2 overall record and a was the 1A state runner-up … Threw for 453 yards on 18 completions (36 attempts) with seven TD passes … Ran for a season-high 256 yards on 50 carries (5.1 ypr) with eight scores … Tallied 60 tackles (46 solo) with five interceptions (four yards) … During first year on varsity squad completed 18 of 40 passes for 477 yards and nine scores … Rushed 31 times for 229 yards (7.4 ypr) with eight touchdowns … Booked 11 tackles (nine solo) with three interceptions for 111 yards … Was a member of the varsity team as a freshman … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com and On3.com … Listed as the 48th-best prospect in North Carolina by 247Sports … Chose East Carolina over offers from Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion and others.

Dillon Lorick, WR, 6-1, 180, Fr., Thompson’s Station, Tenn. (Lipscomb Academy)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 25, 2023 … High School: Three-year letterman at Lipscomb Academy on the gridiron … Two-sport athlete for the Mustangs (football, basketball) … Helped the Mustangs to a pair of state championship titles in 2021 and 2022 … As a senior earned Honorable Mention All-Region D1-AAA East honors … Earned Class AA Middle Region First-Team honors following junior campaign (2022) … Helped lead Lipscomb Academy to a state championship and a perfect 13-0 record in 2022 with a 42-0 win over Christ Presbyterian … Also won state title as a sophomore … On the hardwood as a junior, averaged 12.4 minutes, 2.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for the Mustangs who posted a 15-win season … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com, On3.com and Rivals.com … Listed as the 54th-best prospect in Tennessee (No. 193 as a receiver) by 247Sports … Tabbed a Top 200 receiver nationally by 247Sports and ESPN.com … Also rated as a top 60 player in Tennessee by ESPN.com (No. 490 and On3.com (No. 54) … Chose East Carolina over offers from Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Southern, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee State, Troy, UAB, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan and others.

Kevon Merrell, LB, 6-1, 200, Fr., Cordele, Ga. (Crisp County HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on July 1, 2023 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2024) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Four-year letterman for head coach Lawrance Smith … Two-sport athlete (football, track and field) … Two-way athlete (LB/DB and RB) who appeared in 50 career games for the Cougars where he tallied 197 stops (81 solo) which included 17.5 TFLs … Credited with 2.5. career sacks, one interception (40 yards), four fumble recoveries, five caused fumbles and blocked one field goal attempt … Registered important pass breakup on a fourth down to beat Lovejoy, 15-14, on the last play of the game … Offensively, rushed 121 times for 560 yards (4.6 ypr) with 11 touchdowns … As a senior, helped the Cougars to a 7-5 record where he logged 50 tackles (27 solo) with 4.0 TFLs and one interception (40 yards) … Rushed 50 times for 341 yards (6.8 ypr) with eight scores … During junior campaign, booked 54 stops (22 solo) with 4.5 TFLs helping the Cougars (5-6) to an appearance in the Georgia AAA playoffs … Ran 29 times for 71 yards with a score … Named MaxPreps Defensive Player of the Game on Aug. 27, 2021 against Houston County … Credited with 73 tackles (27 solo) and 7.0 TFLs as a sophomore while registering 10 stops (five solo) with two additional TFLs as a freshman … As a member of the offense, rushed for 136 yards on 40 carries (3.4 ypr) with two scores as a sophomore and twice for 12 yards as a freshman … Also ran track where he clocked a personal-best 10.66 in the 100-meter dash … Took 10th as a junior at sectionals … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com and On3.com … Listed as the 90th-best player in Georgia and the 75th-best linebacker nationally according to 247Sports … Also rated as the 32nd-best linebacker and 56th-best player in Georgia by On3.com … Chose East Carolina over offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Colorado, Georgia State, Kent State, Kentucky, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, South Florida, Troy, Tulane, UAB, Western Kentucky and others … Prefers to go by KJ.

Peyton Reeder, OL, 6-5, 290, Fr., Indian Trail, N.C. (Metrolina Christian Academy)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 12, 2023 … High School: Three-year letterman for head coach Thomas Langley … Two-sport athlete for the Warriors (football, track and field) … Appeared in 33 career games as a two-way player … During three-year career, helped the Warriors tally 9,705 yards of total offense (4,595 rush, 5,110 pass) with 122 touchdowns … Provided running holes for 13 100-plus yard rushers … Defensively booked nine total tackles (one solo) … Eight-time MaxPreps Player of the Game selection during his career (1/2021, 3/2022, 4/2023) … As a senior, team recorded 3,284 yards of total offense (1,940 rush, 1,344 pass) with 40 TDs … As a junior, the Warriors generated 3,091 yards of offense (1,398 rush, 1,693 pass) with 35 scores … Named First-Team All-State by the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association following junior season … During first year of varsity football, helped the Warriors to a 10-2 overall record … The offense posted 3,330 total yards (1,257 rush, 2,073 pass) with 47 touchdowns … Also competed as a member of the track and field team posting a 37’4.5 in the shot put and discus throw of 125’4 as a junior … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com and On3.com … Listed as the 46th-best prospect in North Carolina and tabbed as a Top 150 offensive lineman nationally by 247Sports … Also rated as a top 70 overall recruit in North Carolina by ESPN.com (No. 42) and On3.com (No. 62) … Chose East Carolina over offers from Army, Brown, Campbell, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall, Maryland and others … Father Thomas, played collegiate baseball at Western Carolina (first base).

Ja’Marley Riddle, DB, 6-0, 180, Fr., Kingsland, Ga. (Camden County HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on Aug. 17, 2023 … High School: Two-year letterman for head coach Jeff Herron … Two-sport athlete for the Wildcats (football, basketball) … Appeared in 27 games defensively where he registered 90 tackles (55 solo) with 3.0 TFLs … Picked off four total passes returning them 45 yards … Credited with 10 pass breakups … Offensively, rushed for 1,167 yards on 165 carries (7.1 ypr) with 13 touchdowns … Added 571 yards as a receiver on 29 grabs (19.7 ypc) with seven additional scores … As a special teams member, returned 31 kickoffs for 798 yards while also returning 23 punts for 415 yards … In all, tallied 2,987 all-purpose yards (110.6 per game) … Named Region 1-7A Co-Athlete of the Year and first team all-region … Earned Coastal Pine Technical Player of the Week honors for the third week of the season … Helped Camden County to an 18-8 two-year record which has included a pair of playoff appearances … Team played Walton in the Georgia 7A state semifinals … As a senior, the Wildcats posted a 10-2 ledger with a state playoff appearance … Registered 37 stops (21 solo) with 1.0 TFL … Intercepted three passes (45 return yards) and credited with four pass breakups … Rushed for 599 yards on 92 carries (6.5 ypr) with eight touchdowns … Caught 23 passes for 473 yards (20.6 ypc) with five additional scores … Returned 19 kickoffs (412 yards) and 12 punts (137 yards) … Team posted an 8-4 record as a junior reaching second round of the Georgia 7-A playoffs … Named an all-region selection in football and basketball … Made 49 tackles (32 solo) with 2.0 TLFs, one interception and five pass breakups … Rushed for 568 yards and five scores … Stood out as a special teams performer with 377 kickoff return yards and 278 punt return yards … Named MaxPreps Basketball Player of the Game against Glynn Academy on Dec. 5, 2023 … Played in two games as a sophomore booking four tackles (two solo) with a pass breakup … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com and On3.com … Listed as the 111th-best safety nationally by 247Sports … Tabbed as the 86th-best safety nationally by ESPN.com … Top 120 prospect in Georgia according to ESPN.com (No. 117) and 247Sports (No. 118) … Chose East Carolina over offers from Army, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Navy and others.

Samuel Riddy Jr., DL, 6-5, 269, Fr., North Charleston, S.C. (North Charleston HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on Aug. 8, 2023 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2024) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Three-year letterman for head coach Curtis Walker … Three-sport athlete for the Cougars (football, basketball, track and field) … Earned HFSA South Carolina Academic All-America honors following 2022-23 season … Two-way player who appeared in 21 games on the defensive side of the ball booking 112 stops (57 solo) with 21.0 TFLs … Credited with 5.0 sacks (minus 15 yards) and 17 quarterback hurries … Caught 12 total passes for 130 yards (10.8 ypc) while rushing twice for 18 yards … As a senior, registered 59 tackles (39 solo) with 15.0 TFLs … Added a pair of sacks and was credited with 17 QBHs … Tallied 49 tackles (17 solo) with 6.0 TFLs that included 3.0 sacks for minus 15 yards … Added seven catches for 49 yards … During sophomore season, booked four tackles (one solo) while hauling in five passes for 81 yards … Completed as a member of the track and field squad where he posted a 40’10 shot put (as of April 2022) recording a new personal-best throw … As a 10th grader, posted a 12.31 time in the 100-meter dash in the spring of 2022 … Recorded a time of 56.74 in the 400-meters dash as a freshman … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com and On3.com … Listed as the 28th-best prospect in South Carolina and tabbed as a Top 150 defensive edge rusher nationally by 247Sports … On3.com rating is No. 20 in South Carolina and No. 105 as an edge rusher, while ESPN.com lists him as the 23rd-best player in the Palmetto state and No. 135 positionally … Chose East Carolina over offers from Navy and others … Prefers to go by Sam.

Nick Slogik, TE, 6-4, 231, Fr., Lititz, Pa. (Bishop McDevitt HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 23, 2023 … High School: Two-year letterman for head coach Jeff Weachter … Helped the Crusaders to a 26-2 two-year record which included a pair of state championship game appearances and one title in 2022 … Two-sport athlete (football, baseball) … Played in 23 games over the last two high school seasons where he hauled in 18 passes for 269 yards (11.7 ypc) with six touchdowns … Defensively tallied 58 tackles (28 solo) with 16.5 TFLs and 6.0 sacks (minus 54 yards) … Credited with 12 quarterback hurries, one interception (59 yards) and five pass breakups … As a senior, helped the Crusaders to a 13-1 record and their second consecutive state playoff appearance … Caught 13 passes for 205 yards (15.8 ypc) with four scores … Registered 42 stops (11 solo) with 10 TFLs … Tallied 5.0 sacks (minus 44 yards), nine QBHs, one interception, four pass breakups and a blocked field goal … During junior campaign, caught five passes for 64 yards (12.8 ypc) with two touchdowns earning Keystone All-Division Honorable Mention accolades … Member of the 2022 state 4-A championship team that posted a 13-1 ledger including a 41-18 victory over Alquippa in the title contest … Booked 16 tackles (seven solo) which included one sack (minus 10 yards), three QBHs, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery on his way to Second-Team Keystone All-Division honors … On the baseball diamond, batted .432 (19 for 44) with three home runs, a triple and two doubles … Scored 12 runs while driving in 11 … Intends to play baseball for East Carolina in the spring of 2025 … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com, On3.com and Rivals.com … Listed at a top 60 prospect in Pennsylvania by Rivals.com (No. 40), 247Sports (No. 42), ESPN.com (No. 44) and On3.com (No. 59) … Tabbed as the 41st-best tight end nationally by ESPN.com … Chose East Carolina over offers from Akron, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, Maryland, Old Dominion, Penn, Syracuse, Temple and Toledo.

Kendarius Small, OL, 6-5, 305, Jr., Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Southwest Mississippi CC)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on Nov. 27, 2023 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2024) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. Southwest Mississippi CC: Played in 18 games over two seasons as a member of the offensive line unit for head coach Cliff Collins … As a sophomore (2023), appeared in nine games (all starts) helping an offensive unit that averages 319.3 yards of total offense (85.2 rush, 234.1 pass) and 26.2 points per game … During initial year with the program (2022) he played in nine contests and helped the Bears average 281.6 yards per game (80.3 rush, 201.2 pass) and 18.6 points per contest … Named All-MACCC South Honorable Mention … High School: Three-year letterman at Tuscaloosa County … Played both right and left tackle for the Wildcats … Appeared in 32 career games starting his final two seasons … Earned promotion from freshman season to varsity before becoming a full-time member as a 10th grader … Listed as the 116th-best Junior College prospect nationally by 247Sports Composite … Rated as a top 40 prospect from Mississippi by On3.com (No. 24) and 247Sports (No. 34) … A Top 100 junior college player by On3.com (No. 71) and 247Sports (No. 96), he is also listed as a Top 15 offensive tackle nationally by both publications … Tabbed the 14th-best offensive tackle and 40th-best player in Alabama out of high school by 247Sports … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports and ESPN.com … Listed as the eighth-best offensive tackle in Junior College per ESPN.com … Chose East Carolina over offers from Akron, New Mexico, Tulsa, Western Kentucky and others … Nickname is “KD” … Son of Markita Small … Has four siblings (Kenyon, Kadayah, Uriah and Kateria).

Yannick Smith, WR, 6-3, 190, Fr., Summerville, S.C. (Summerville HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on July 28, 2023 … High School: Three-year letterman for head coach Ian Rafferty … Two-sport athlete (football, basketball) … Two-way player for the Green Wave (WR/DB) that won 28 games over three seasons … During prep career, caught 117 passes for 2,147 yards and 23 touchdowns … Played in the 2023 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas game for South Carolina along with fellow signee Shaikh Thompson … As a senior, caught 62 passes for 1,387 yards (22.4 ypc) with 17 scores … Averaged 126.1 yards per game as a receiver for a squad that posted a 13-1 record … Ran the ball 30 times for 260 yards and three additional scores … Completed 4 of 4 passes for 58 yards and a pair of touchdowns … Also returned kickoffs (4 for 112 yards) and punts (6 for 94 yards) … Credited with one interception during senior campaign … Named The Post and Courier Player of the Week following the Green Wave’s 48-30 win over West Ashley where he caught six passes for 241 yards and six touchdowns and finished the game with 350 all-purpose yards … During junior season hauled in 50 passes for over 700 yards with six scores … As a sophomore, his first year of football, tallied over 300 yards receiving … On the hardwood, was named 5A Player of the Year as a junior … Named Summerville Journal Scene Male Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as a sophomore … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com, On3.com and Rivals.com … Listed as the 20th-best player in South Carolina by ESPN.com … Rated as the 22nd-best prospect in South Carolina by 247Sports … Tabbed a Top 125 receiver nationally by ESPN.com … Chose East Carolina over offers from Charlotte, Georgia State, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Miami (Ohio) and UAB.

Jayson Tarpeh, OL, 6-6, 315, Jr., Woodbridge, Va. (Lackawanna College)

Verbally committed to East Carolina in November of 2023 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2024) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. Lackawanna College (2023): Helped the squad to a 7-3 overall record on his way to Second-Team NJCAA All-America honors … The Falcons averaged 36.3 points per game while racking up 4,528 yards of total offense (2,476 rush, 2,252 pass) and scored 44 total touchdowns …VMI (2021-22): Signed with the Keydets out of high school where he played in a total of nine games over the 2021 and 2022 seasons … Appeared in one game during true freshman season (Kent State) … As a redshirt freshman, played in the first eight games of the season … High School: Played offensive line at both Freedom and Hylton High Schools and lettered … Helped Freedom to a three-year composite record of 28-4 … Also played basketball at Freedom High … Prior to transferring from Hylton High he was a three-year letterman in basketball who averaged 15 points, five rebounds, and five blocks … Rated as the 15th-best Junior College offensive tackle prospect nationally and the 115th overall prospect nationally by 247Sports.

Shaikh Thompson, DL, 6-4, 235, Fr., Hilton Head Island, S.C. (Hilton Head Island HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on Oct. 13, 2023 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2024) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Four-year letterman for head coach B.J. Payne and the Seahawks … Over final two seasons of prep career, appeared in 19 games where he tallied 116 tackles (90 solo) with 44.0 TFLs … Registered 12.0 sacks for minus 72 yards … Credited with 10 quarterback hurries, five pass breaks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one blocked punt and a pair of blocked field goal attempts … Played in the 2023 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas game for South Carolina along with fellow signee Yannick Smith … Closed out senior year playing in 10 games booking 71 stops (57 solo) … Recorded 29.0 TFLs with 5.5 sacks for minus 37 yards … Added seven QBHs and five PBUs … Caused three fumbles and recovered two … Credited with a blocked punt and two blocked field goals … As a junior, booked 45 tackles (33 solo) including 15.0 TFLs and 6.5 sacks (minus 37 yards) … Added three quarterback hurries and forced one fumble … Registered 12 tackles (6.0 TFLs) against Claxton … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com and Rivals.com … Listed as the 30th-best prospect in South Carolina and a Top 150 defensive edge rusher nationally by 247Sports … Tabbed by ESPN.com as the No. 18 prospect in South Carolina and No. 97 defensive end … Chose East Carolina over offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Liberty, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee State, Old Dominion, Rutgers, South Florida, Temple, Troy, West Virginia and others.

Jyron Waiters, WR, 5-10, 180, Fr., Florence, S.C. (Wilson HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 26, 2023 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2024) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Three-year letterman for head coach Rodney Mooney … Three-sport athlete for the Tigers (football, basketball, track and field) … Over his career, caught 143 passes for 2,445 yards and 33 touchdowns … Averaged 17.1 yards per catch … During senior season earned 4A first team all-region honors after totaling 500-plus all-purpose yards with seven touchdowns … Tallied 20-plus tackles as a safety … Selected to participate in the 76th Touchstone Energy Cooperative North-South All-Star Game … As a junior he recorded 1,193 all-purpose yards with 12 touchdowns … Credited with a pair of interceptions on defense … Also played basketball for the Tigers appearing in 24 games during their state championship run … Earned first team all-region honors after hauling in 40 passes for 652 yards and 10 touchdowns … During sophomore campaign, he split time between quarterback and receiver … Completed 9 of 23 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown … Rushed for 106 yards and three scores, while catching 27 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown … Earned All-Region VI 4A Second-Team honors … As a sophomore posted a time of 11.32 in the 100-meters and followed that with a time of 11:38 in the spring of 2022 … Also participated in the long jump with a length of 18’9 … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com, On3.com, and Rivals.com … Tabbed as a top 35 prospect in South Carolina by 247Sports (No. 16), ESPN.com (No. 25) and On3.com (No. 35) … Chose East Carolina over offers from Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Liberty, Navy, Old Dominion and others.

Kenny Walz, OL, 6-5, 300, Fr., Midlothian, Va. (Manchester HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 24, 2023 … High School: Four-year letterman for head coach Tom Hall … Helped the Lancers to a four-year 35-9 composite record … Two-time first-team all-region selection (2022-23) … First-team All-Metro Conference and first-team all-state as a junior … Credited with 90-plus pancake/knockdown blocks during senior campaign … Named to the Big River All-Star Football game following senior year … Helped the Lancers to a 40-21 win over Dale in the Region 6A semifinals in 2023 … As a junior helped the Lancer produce 2,801 yards of total offense (1,404 rush, 1,397 pass) … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com and On3.com … Listed as a Top 50 prospect in Virginia by On3.com (No. 26), 247Sports (No. 46) and ESPN.com (No. 46), while also being tabbed a Top 150 offensive lineman nationally by all three publications … Chose East Carolina over offers from Army, Buffalo, Marshall, Old Dominion and others.

Javon Williams, DL, 6-2, 291, Fr., Largo, Fla. (Pinellas Park HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 24, 2023 … High School: Three-year letterman for head coach Max Smith … Helped the Patriots to 20 wins over three seasons … Appeared in 32 total prep games where he booked 205 tackles (64 solo) … Registered 83.0 TFLs and 23.0 sacks (minus 27 yards) … Credited with six quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and two fumble recoveries … During senior season, tallied 83 stops (22 solo) with 40.0 TLFs and 10.0 sacks (minus 53 yards) … Recovered a pair of fumbles for 31 return yards … Earned FACA District 14 First-Team All-Senior honors … Registered 60 tackles (17 solo) as a junior earning All-Pinellas County honors … Credited with 29.0 TFLs and 7.0 sacks (minus 33 yards) … Helped the Patriots to a 6-5 record and an appearance in the Florida 3M playoffs … Against Clearwater he tallied eight tackles with four TFLs and three sacks … As a sophomore recorded 62 tackles (25 solo) with 14.0 TFLs and 6.0 sacks (minus 41 yards) … Also registered six quarterback hurries … In the weight room he holds top school marks in max squat (535 pounds), power clean (285), bench press (350) and front squat (405) … Three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ESPN.com, On3.com and Rivals.com … Listed as the 113th-best defensive lineman nationally by ESPN.com … Tabbed as a Top 200 defensive lineman nationally according to 247Sports … Chose East Carolina over offers from Arkansas State, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Louisville, Massachusetts, South Florida, Temple, Toledo, UCF, West Virginia and others.