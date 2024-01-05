GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team will host its final home meet of the 2023-24 season welcoming Georgia Southern for Parents Weekend and Senior Day on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. (ET) inside Minges Natatorium.



Recognition for the four-member senior class in Lizzy Linartas , Morgan Reilly , Flanary Patterson and Brynna Wolfe is slated to begin around 12:40 p.m.



The Pirates, who are 6-0 on the season in dual meets, wrapped up the fall portion of their schedule at the West Virginia Invite finishing third among 16 teams with 1078.5 points. During the three-day event in Morgantown, WVa., the Pirates won the 800 freestyle relay posting a time of 7:24.76 behind the swimming efforts of Sadie Covington , Emilee Hamblin , Heidi Bruining and Carlie Clements . Kaylee Hamblin set a new team record in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.66) while Clements posted the fastest freshman time (program history) in the 100 free (50.60) placing third and earning 27 points. Caitlin Irvine-Smith placed seventh in the 1- and 3-meter dives earning 23 points in each event and setting a season and lifetime best score of 237.95 in the 3-meter dive.



In addition to the season and lifetime best performances, there were nine ECU Top 10 all-time performances, two NCAA Championship “B” Qualifiers to go along with an ECU record (K. Hamblin/100 breaststroke) and one ECU freshman record (Clements/100 free). The Pirates had nine top three finishes, 16 Championship A Finalists, 14 Championship B Finalists, five Championship C Finalists and five Championship D Finalists.



Top 3 Individual Finishes

K. Hamblin – 100 breaststroke – second place

K. Hamblin – 200 breaststroke – second place

C. Clements – 100 freestyle – third place

E. Hamblin – 200 freestyle – third place

E. Hamblin – 500 freestyle – third place



Top 3 Relay Finishes

Covington, E. Hamblin, Bruining, Clements – 800 freestyle relay – first place

Clements, E. Hamblin, Bruining, Laura Kellberg – 400 freestyle relay – second place

Clements, Kellberg, Ava Iannetta , Mikayla Durkin – 200 freestyle relay – third place

Wolfe , K. Hamblin, Sara Kalawska , Clements – 200 medley relay – third place



Order of events for Saturday are: 200 Medley Relay, 1000 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle, 3 Meter Diving, 100 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 200 Breaststroke, 500 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 400 IM, 1 Meter Diving and 400 Freestyle Relay.