GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina men’s basketball team returns to Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on Wednesday as the Pirates will square off with Delaware State. The game is set to tip at 7 p.m. and will be on ESPN+ with Patrick Johnson (play-by-play) and Si Seymour (analyst) on the call.

The Pirates currently have three players who are averaging double figure scoring numbers, led by Preseason AAC Second Team member RJ Felton with 16 points per game (t-6th in AAC). Brandon Johnson and Ezra Ausar round out the Pirates’ top scorers with 14.3 points per game. Johnson leads the team on the glass with 8.6 rebounds per contest which ranks second best in the league and has recorded four double-doubles including three in the team’s past four games.

Last Time Out

RJ Felton and Ezra Ausar each scored 14 points, but the Pirates dropped their second game in a row with a 70-65 loss to Florida in the Visit Central Florida Tip-Off at the RP Funding Center on Thursday night. Brandon Johnson added 12 points and 10 boards for the Pirates (6-5) and Bobby Pettiford Jr. scored 11 points and added five assists and five steals.

Scouting the Hornets

Delaware State is coming off an 88-59 loss on the road to Wake Forest on Monday night. Martaz Robinson led the team with 15 points and eight rebounds and Jevin Muniz supplied 12 points. Deywilk Tavarez added nine points and six assists at the point. Robinson leads the team in scoring with 18 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the floor and 41 percent from behind the arc. Muniz adds 14.3 points per game and 3.2 assists for the Hornets. The Hornets hold a 3-5 record in road games this season.

Series History

ECU is 3-1 all-time against Delaware State with the last game resulting in a Pirates’ win, 81-56, on Nov. 6, 2018, in Greenville. All previous four meetings between the two programs have taken place in Greenville.

On This Date

ECU is 5-11 in games played on Dec. 20 since the 1960-61 season with the last game on this date coming during the 2016-17 season when the Pirates fell on the road to UNC Wilmington 71-81.

Up Next

East Carolina will have a nine-day break before their next and final non-conference game against East Tennessee State on Friday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum.