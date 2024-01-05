GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in conference play as they travel to take on the Memphis Tigers on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ with Dave Woloshin and Trey Draper on the call.

Last Time Out

The Pirates took it to UTSA in their league opener on Tuesday. Four Pirates scored in double figures while an onslaught of threes in the first half – including five by Karina Gordon alone – broke the game open as the Pirates led by 21 at halftime. Tatyana Wyche notched her first career double-double in the game while Gordon finished with 22 points and seven assists and Danae McNeal put up 20 points, six assists and six steals in the game.

Scouting Memphis

The Tigers fell short of a major win in league play in their last contest, falling 65-63 at UAB after Madison Griggs’ game-tying three in the final seconds ended up off the mark. For the season, it is Griggs leading the way with 17.5 points per contest and already 42 made triples for the sharpshooter. Kai Carter is also scoring in double figures while Alasia Smith is averaging just tenths shy of a double-double on points and rebounds.