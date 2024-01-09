PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — The East Carolina men’s basketball team faces a quick turnaround as the Pirates will hit the road for a midweek conference matchup at Temple on Wednesday evening.

The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start and will be streamed via ESPN+ with Harry Donahue (play-by-play) and John Baum (analyst) on the call. Wednesday’s contest can also be heard via ECU Sports Network Radio on WNCT 107.9 FM with Daron Vaught (play-by-play) and Michael Perry (analyst) handling broadcast duties.

ECU currently has three players who are averaging double figures in scoring, led by Preseason AAC Second Team member RJ Felton with 16.3 points per game (7th in AAC). Brandon Johnson and Ezra Ausar round out the Pirates’ top scorers with 14.8 and 13.3 points per game respectively. Johnson leads the team on the glass with 9.2 rebounds per contest which ranks as second-best in the league and has recorded six double-doubles including three in the team’s past five games. Johnson was named to the AAC’s Weekly Honor Roll on Monday.

Last Time Out

Brandon Johnson scored 17 points including a go-ahead three-pointer with 55 seconds left as East Carolina defeated Tulsa 62-57 inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. Ezra Ausar and RJ Felton each added 14 points for the Pirates (8-7, 1-1 AAC), who snapped a two-game skid with the win.

Scouting the Owls

Temple is coming off its first conference win of the season on Sunday when the Owls defeated Wichita State, 68-61, at home. Steve Settle III and Hysier Miller each led the Owls with 17 points and Temple’s defense held Wichita State to 4-of-15 shooting from three-point range in the win. The Owls are led in scoring by Miller (17.3 ppg), which ranks as third-best in the conference and Jahlil White and Jordan Riley add 12.3 and 11.5 points per night respectively. Temple is second in the conference in three-pointers made with 132 on the season and 8.8 made per game.

Series History

Temple leads the all-time series with East Carolina 11-4 as all 15 meetings have come with both schools as members of the American. Temple has taken the last four meetings with ECU and has won five of the last six. The Pirates are 0-7 at The Liacouras Center. The last time ECU defeated Temple was on Feb. 23, 2020, when the Pirates earned a 67-63 win over the Owls.

On This Date

ECU is 11-6 in games played on Jan. 10 since the 1960-61 season with the last game on this date coming during the 2018-19 campaign when the Pirates lost on the road to Memphis, 72-78.

Up Next

East Carolina returns home for a two-game homestand beginning with SMU on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.