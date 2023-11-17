GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team will play 35 games at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium, including three weekend tournaments as the Pirates announced their full 2024 spring schedule on Thursday.



ECU opens its third year under head coach Shane Winkler on Feb. 8 when the Pirates take on Charleston Southern on the road. The Pirates will remain in the state of South Carolina for the Charleston Invitational where the team will compete against Saint Joseph’s, Cleveland State and host College of Charleston (Feb. 9-11).



The Pirates take their home field for the first time on Feb. 13 for a mid-week contest with North Dakota State before welcoming Longwood, Marshall and Fairfield to Greenville for the Pirate Clash (Feb. 16-18). ECU will remain at home for the Pirate Invitational (Feb. 23-25) to take on Towson, North Carolina Central and Rider followed by a mid-week game against in-state foe N.C. State at home (Feb. 28).



East Carolina will conclude its 19-game homestand against Appalachian State, Youngstown State and Saint Joseph’s in the Purple-Gold Invitational (Mar. 1-3) and with a midweek doubleheader against Duke (Mar. 6).



The Pirates will hit the road to start conference play at North Texas (Mar. 8-10) before returning home to face Wichita State (Mar. 15-17), Charlotte (Mar. 22-24) and Elon (Mar. 26). ECU will travel to Florida Atlantic (Mar. 28-30) and Campbell (Apr. 2) for a four-game road trip followed by a weekend series at home against UTSA (Apr. 5-7).



ECU will travel to Tulsa (Apr. 12-14) for a weekend conference series before visiting UNC Wilmington (Apr. 17) for a midweek matchup and hosting South Florida (Apr. 19-21). The Pirates conclude their regular season with a four-game road trip against North Carolina (Apr. 23) and Memphis (Apr. 26-28) followed by Senior Weekend at home against UAB (May 3-5).



The American Athletic Conference Softball Championship will be held in Wichita, Kan. at Wilkins Stadium May 8-11.