NORFOLK, Va. – The East Carolina women’s swimming team completed a dual meet sweep at Old Dominion picking up a 207-54 victory against the Monarchs and a 134-127 win over William & Mary Saturday afternoon.

The wins put the Pirates at 9-0 on the season. The diving team captured first place in the 1-meter, 3-meter and platform dives against Liberty.



“We’ve spent most of the season at home, so it was good to get on the road face some adversity and come out on top,” said head coach Matt Jabs. “Thanks to ODU and Coach Miller Livsey for hosting us. Our programs go back a long ways and it’s always good to compete against the Monarchs.



“William and Mary is always a good meet for us. They are a very well-coached team, Coach Kellog and his staff had those women ready to compete. The closest meet we’ve been in all year. It was back and forth all meet and it all came down to the last relay, with Mikayla Durkin , Laura Kellberg , Carlie Clements , and Heidi Bruining coming from behind to win the race and the meet.”



Kaylee Hamblin won three events on the day in the 200-medley relay (1:44.26), set the pool record in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.76) and the 200 breaststroke (2:16.79), while Bruining claimed first in the 200 IM (2:05.18) and the 400 free (1:45.07). The Pirates also won every event against the Monarchs.



ECU wins versus William & Mary

1st – Sadie Covington in 1000 Free (10:18.08)

1st – Laura Kellberg in 200 Medley Relay (1:44.26) and 400 Free Relay (3:27.60)

1st – Durkin in 200 Medley Relay (1:44.26) and 400 Free Relay (3:27.60)

1st.- Bryanna Wolfe in 200 Medley Relay (1:44.26)

1st – Carlie Clements in 400 Free Relay (1:44.26)



ECU wins versus Old Dominion

1st – K. Hamblin in the 200-medley relay (1:44.26), 100 breaststroke (1:02.76) and the 200 breaststroke (2:16.79),

1st – Bruining in the 200 Free (1:52.060, 200 IM (2:05.18) and the 400 free (1:45.07)

1st – Clements in the 50 Free (24.25), 100 Free (52.59) and 400 Free Relay (1:44.26)

1st – Emilee Hamblin in 200 Fly (2:06.17) and 500 Free (5:03.87)

1st – Wolfe in 200 Medley Relay (1:44.26) and 100 Backstroke (57.30)4

1st – Durkin in 200 Medley Free (1:44.46) and 400 Free Relay (3;27.60)

1st – Kellberg in in 200 Medley Free (1:44.46) and 400 Free Relay (3;27.60)

1st – Sara Kalawska in 100 Fly (57.96)

1st – Elena Dinehart in 200 Backstroke (2:04.70)

1st – Sadie Covington in 1000 Free (10.18.08)



Liberty Diving Event Results



1-Meter Dive (ECU Results)

1st – Frida Zuniga Guzman (284.55)

2nd – Jecza Lopez (269.33)

4th – Flanary Patterson (239.48)

5th – Olivia Templeton (233.48)

10th – Averi McQuitty (220.88)



3-Meter Dive (ECU Results)

1st – Frida Zuniga Guzman (313.58)

5th – Averi McQuitty (251.55)

6th – Olivia Templeton (245.85)



Platform (ECU Results)

1st – Flanary Patterson (189.15)



The Pirates return to action on Saturday, Jan. 27 when they travel to Georgia Tech starting at 11 a.m. (ET).