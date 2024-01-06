GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team won 14 events enroute to a 200-94 win over Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon inside Minges Natatorium on Senior Day.

With the win, the Pirates improved to 7-0 on the year in dual meets.

“Another win for the Pirates today after winning every event,” head coach Matt Jabs said. “I’m really proud of that accomplishment with this young team. It was awesome to send our four seniors (Lizzy Linartas, Morgan Reilly, Flanary Patterson and Brynna Wolfe) out with a win. Today also gave us an opportunity to mix things up and swim people in some different events, which was fun to watch. We had four divers qualify for the NCAA Zone meet in March, which was a great achievement to those student-athletes and Coach McIntire. Four divers qualified for the NCAA Zone meet in March, which is a great achievement for those kids, and Coach McIntire.

“I would like to thank our parents, alumni and fans who came out to support us today. Like usual, Minges had a fun atmosphere for our swim meet. We will have two of our toughest meets of the year ahead of us on the road. First up against William & Mary and then a few weeks later against Georgia Tech. They are two very strong team and will pose a challenge for sure, but we are looking forward to it.”

Multiple winners on the day for ECU were Heidi Bruining, Carlie Clements, Sara Kalawska, Kaylee Hamblin, Wolfe and Frida Zuniga Guzman. A quartet of divers in Guzman, Jecza Lopez, Patterson and Olivia Templeton each qualified for the NCAA Zone Diving Championships.

Complete Event Winners On The Day:

20-yard Freestyle (Clements) – 24.25

100-yard Backstroke (Wolfe) – 56.41

100-yard Breaststroke (K. Hamblin) – 1:02.02

100-yard Butterfly (Kalawska) – 57.81

100-yard Freestyle (Laura Kellberg) – 53.62

200-yard Backstroke (Dinehart) – 2:05.01

200-yard Breaststroke (K. Hamblin) – 2:15.40

200-yard Butterfly (Emilee Hamblin) – 2:06.20

200-yard Freestyle (Bruining) – 1:52.19

500-yard Freestyle (Bruining) – 5:05.07

1000-yard Freestyle (Sadie Covington) – 10:24.33

200-yard Medley Relay (Wolfe, K. Hamblin, Kalawska and Clements) – 1:44.49

1-Meter Dive (Guzman) – 278.10

3-Meter Dive (Guzman) – 324.68

The Pirates return to action on Saturday, Jan. 13 when the divers face-off against Liberty in Lynchburg, Va. at 10:30 a.m., while the swimmers will compete against Old Dominion and William & Mary in Norfolk, Va. starting at 1 p.m. (ET).