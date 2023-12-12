GREENVILLE, N.C. – Julianna Askew , Kenzie Beckham and Lara Uyar have been named to the 2023 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team according to an announcement by the organization Tuesday afternoon.



Student-athletes earn the distinction by compiling a 3.50-or-greater GPA in the classroom and playing in 90 percent (or starting at least 66 percent) of the team’s matches.



The group helped East Carolina to its first-ever postseason appearance as the Pirates advanced to the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. ECU also posted 21 victories, marking the most since 2017, while producing just the fifth 20-win campaign in program history. Additionally, the Pirates notched double-digit American Athletic Conference triumphs (11) for the second time since joining the league prior to the 2014 season.



Askew owns 3.662 cumulative GPA as a communication major. She led the Pirates in assists (598), assists per set (5.39), service aces (43) and aces per set (0.39) while ranking third in the league in aces per set. Askew posted seven double-doubles, including a 43-assist, 13-dig effort in a five-set victory at Virginia Tech – East Carolina’s first road win over a so-called Power Five program since 2019. She wrapped up her five-year career with 3,898 assists and 182 aces.



Beckham, who holds a 4.00 GPA as a management major, assisted the back row efforts this season by piling up 214 digs while adding 23 aces. She started 20 matches and tallied double-digit digs on six occasions – including a campaign-high 16 in ECU’s four-set win over Memphis.



After transferring in from Wichita State, Uyar, a econ major with a 4.00 GPA, made an instant impact as the team’s starting libero as she racked up a squad second-best 347 digs and paced the Pirates in digs per set (3.54). Uyar reached double figures in the digs column 18 times while posting 20 or more in six outings. Her career-high 25 digs led the squad in a five-set loss at Tulsa after she exploded for 21 in the win at Virginia Tech. Uyar also notched a rare libero double-double with 10 assists and 20 digs in East Carolina’s 3-2 win at Temple.



Academic All-District honorees are in contention to advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. The final First, Second and Third Teams are slated for announcement on Jan. 9.