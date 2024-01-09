GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team returns home to host the UAB Blazers on Wednesday in Minges Coliseum.

The game is set for a 6 p.m. tip-off and will also be available for streaming on ESPN+ with Evan Budrovich and Debbie Taylor on the call. Wednesday will also be Youth League Night with free admission for all children wearing their team jerseys. There will also be rally towels available for the first 500 fans.

Last Time Out

The Pirates survived a roller-coaster of a game on Saturday, stealing victory from the jaws of defeat against Memphis. The team was down nine points with 3:21 remaining before roaring back to life with frenetic defensive pressure leading to Danae McNeal scoring the game-winning bucket with 15.4 seconds remaining. McNeal led the team with 17 points and seven steals in the game.

Scouting UAB

The Blazers have had a great start to their season, working themselves to an 11-4 record, including winning their first two conference games before falling to Charlotte last time out. Four players scored in double figures, including Mia Moore who leads the team with 16.7 points per game to go with her whopping 10.0 boards per game. Two other players are scoring in double figures on the season for the hot-shooting Blazers who connect on over 41 percent of shots from the field and 35 percent from deep.

Series History

The Pirates and Blazers have met 25 times over the years from their CUSA days, though the first-ever meeting came way back in 1979 at a neutral competition at Clemson. The Pirates hold a 15-10 edge in those 25 games with the most recent game coming on Feb. 8, 2014, an 83-73 OT win for ECU. Four Pirates scored in double figures that game, led by Shae Nelson with 27.

More History Than Meets the Eye

The Pirates and Blazers may have a long history in their CUSA days, but they have quite an interesting history before that. On Jan. 10, 1979, the two teams met in the semifinal of the Clemson Invitational. Only six Pirates played that game with Lillian Barnes getting four minutes in relief. The Pirates also had three players earn double-doubles with points and rebounds in the game: Rosie Thompson – 14/11, Marcia Girven – 16/10 and Lydia Rountree – 18/13. Girven also had four blocks in the 66-58 win. All three of those players would end up in the ECU Sports Hall of Fame; Thompson still holds the ECU records for career points (2,352) and rebounds (1,183); Girven is second on the ECU career rebounding list and holds the record (by a massive margin) for career blocks with 212; and Thompson and Girven are the only two players in program history with 1,000-or-more rebounds. Stranger yet, the Pirates would go on to play a second game that very day, losing to Clemson in the finals, 61-60.