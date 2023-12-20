GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team is set for their penultimate game of 2023 as they host Charleston Southern on Thursday at 1 p.m.

For fans wishing to attend tickets may be purchased here.



The game will also be available for streaming on ESPN+ with Daron Vaught and Brittany Hoyt on the call.



Last Time Out

The Pirates earned their first signature win of the year with a 65-44 thumping on George Mason on Monday night. Amiya Joyner was absolutely sensational in the win as she racked up 27 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and three steals. She was all over the court and was unstoppable in the post. Danae McNeal and Micah Dennis also both scored in double figures with a “quiet” 18 and 12 in the game