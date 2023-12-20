GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team is set for their penultimate game of 2023 as they host Charleston Southern on Thursday at 1 p.m.
The game will also be available for streaming on ESPN+ with Daron Vaught and Brittany Hoyt on the call.
Last Time Out
The Pirates earned their first signature win of the year with a 65-44 thumping on George Mason on Monday night. Amiya Joyner was absolutely sensational in the win as she racked up 27 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and three steals. She was all over the court and was unstoppable in the post. Danae McNeal and Micah Dennis also both scored in double figures with a “quiet” 18 and 12 in the game
Scouting Charleston Southern
The Buccaneers enter Thursday needing something to give. The team is 2-9 on the season and has lost three straight contests after losing a close one last time out against Charlotte. The Bucs led that game by as many as 15 points but limped to the finish as Charlotte won the fourth quarter 25-10. Individually, Catherine Alben leads the team with 15.9 points per game with Kennedi Jackson contributing nearly a dozen of her own along with 5.4 rebounds per game.
Series History
The Pirates and Buccaneers have only met twice all-time with a 2-0 edge for ECU. The Pirates won the most recent matchup a year ago by a 64-31 margin with Danae McNeal leading the charge with 17 points, five rebounds and six steals.
Milestone Watch
Entering Thursday, Danae McNeal is now just nine points away from 1,000 for her career, including her time at Clemson.