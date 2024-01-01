GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team is set to open American Athletic Conference play on Tuesday as they welcome the UTSA Roadrunners to Minges Coliseum.

Tip is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ with Evan Budrovich and Brittany Hoyt on the call.

Last Time Out

The Pirates played before the largest crowd in program history for a non-Education Day as 5,717 fans packed into Minges on Saturday. The Pirates would fall to No. 1 South Carolina, but acquitted themselves well, running with the powerhouse Gamecocks for stretches. MyMy Joyner was phenomenal in the first half of the ballgame before dealing with some cramping in the second half, even still she would go on to put up 10 points, six boards and a steal.

Scouting UTSA

The Roadrunners enter the game with a .500 record after dropping their conference opener to Temple on the road Saturday. Kyra White led the team with 16 points in the game. White, along with Sidney Love and Elyssa Coleman are all scoring in double figures on the season. Coleman is also putting up 7.3 boards per game while White is snagging just over five for a very good rebounding squad.

Series History

The Pirates and Roadrunners have met just once all-time, back in 2014. It was a 61-60 UTSA win that day in San Antonio. Jada Payne led the Pirates with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the game.