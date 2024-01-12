GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team goes back out on the road on Saturday for a 3 p.m. tip against the Tulane Green Wave.

The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ with Jack Benjamin and Erin Summers on the call.

Last Time Out

The Pirates dropped a disappointing home game to UAB on Wednesday. The game came unraveled for ECU in the third quarter when the Blazers knocked down five triples on their way to a 29-17 margin over that 10-minute section of game time. In total, UAB hit 13 threes while shooting nearly 45 percent from behind the arc. Amiya Joyner led the Pirates with 16 points and 15 rebounds, including eight points and nine rebounds in the first quarter alone, in the loss.

Scouting Tulane

The Green Wave have had a bit of an up-and-down season, winning seven of their first 11 games before dropping their opening triplet of conference games against Wichita State, Tulsa and South Florida. Still, Kyren Whittington and Marta Galic have been phenomenal with both players racking up more than 15 points and four boards per game, including a 23-point, seven-board, five-assist effort for Galic last time out.