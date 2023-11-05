GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team is set to begin their 2023-24 season on the road as they travel west to face the Elon Phoenix on Monday at 7 p.m.
The game will be available for streaming on FloSports ($).
The Pirates enter the new season after a historic campaign a season ago which concluded with the program’s third-ever NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the 2023 American Athletic Conference Tournament with a thrilling 46-44 win over Houston. The Pirates burst onto the scene after being picked dead last in the conference preseason poll and went on a tear which saw coach Kim McNeill named AAC Coach of the Year, Danae McNeal being named AAC Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player and Amiya Joyner being named AAC Freshman of the Year. The Pirates return 83.8 percent of their 2022-23 scoring production from a squad that went 23-10 – part of the reason hopes are so high entering the new year.
Scouting the Phoenix
The Phoenix struggled to a 9-21 campaign last season. It was a promising start for Elon but faded fast. After dropping two games against ACC foes to open the season, the team ran off four straight wins. However, the Phoenix would drop their next 13 games. Raven Preson and Lenaejha Evans led the team in scoring with 12.7 and 12.4 points per game, respectively.
Series History
The Pirates and Phoenix have met 11 times over the years but only four times since the 1970s. More recently, the teams played games in 2011, 2012 and 2013 with the Pirates taking all three games. That 2013 matchup at Elon was a fairly close 93-84 affair in which Jada Payne dropped 23 points and racked up six steals, leading four Pirates in double figures.
Old Friends
There are familiar faces aplenty on the Pirates roster. The team returns 83.8 percent of its total minutes played and 88.9 percent of its scoring output from 2022-23. The stars are known but look for Morgan Moseley to play a big role defensively with her defense and mid-range prowess and Bobbi Smith to look to take a jump in her second year with the program.
New Faces
The Pirates bring in six newcomers for the new season in a class stocked with talent. Khia Miller makes it two years in a row with a top 100 recruit according to ESPN’s Hoopgurlz rankings (No. 94) while Taliyah and Tatyana Wyche bring size and major college basketball experience as they join from Florida.
Different Expectations
Things are a little different around the American Athletic Conference entering 2023-24, but most different might be the respect earned by the Pirates. Not only was the team picked second in the league with four first-place votes, but McNeal was named Preseason Player of the Year as the only unanimous Preseason First-Team All-Conference selection. Joyner was also tabbed Preseason First-Team All-Conference after her record-setting rookie year.
The Pirates enter the new year with much to play for and after a long offseason, it all finally gets underway with the first step, Game One, on Monday night.