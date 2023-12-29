GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team will play host to the No.-1 ranked team in the nation as South Carolina comes to Minges on noon Saturday. Select tickets are still available for fans wishing to attend.



The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Pam Ward and Debbie Antonelli on the call and on 94.3 The Game with Scooter Rogers and Rob Maloney manning the headsets.

Last Time Out

The Pirates took care of business in their last outing, downing Charleston Southern at home to enter the holiday break on a five-game winning streak. Karina Gordon led all scorers in that one with a breakout performance going for 16 points while Danae McNeal crossed the 1,000-point barrier for her career and Amiya Joyner put up another impressive line of 12 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks.

Scouting South Carolina

What more is to be said about these Gamecocks? By almost every measure they are the top team in the country this season. Unanimous No. 1 in the AP and Coaches Polls. No. 1 in the NCAA NET Rankings. Four players score in double figures (and two more average over nine). Kamilla Cardoso is putting up a double-double per game and has blocked 37 shots already in just 11 games played. The Gamecocks are tall, athletic and wildly talented with no obvious weaknesses.

Series History

For two teams who have only played once since the turn of the millennium, the Pirates and Gamecocks have a long history. South Carolina holds a 15-2 edge with 16 games coming between 1973 and 1998, most notably including the 1982 NCAA Tournament matchup which the Gamecocks took, 79-54.

A Major Milestone

Fans should plan to be in their seats early as the Pirates honor Danae McNeal before tipoff for her recent accomplishment, scoring her 1,000th career point in the team’s last win over Charleston Southern.

Honorific

Amiya Joyner was named Player of the Week by the American Athletic Conference on Monday. While it was her first career Player of the Week nod, the sophomore was named Freshman of the Week a league record eight times last season and remains the most decorated ECU player in program history in terms of weekly honors with nine now for her young career.

Ranked History

South Carolina will be the first No. 1 opponent in Minges since Connecticut on Jan. 3, 2018. That UConn team was also a unanimous No. 1 and won the game 96-35. In total, Saturday is the 11th all-time matchup against a No. 1 opponent. The first matchup was in 1979 against Old Dominion and the closest call was a 92-74 loss against ODU in 1984.