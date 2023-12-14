GREENVILLE, N.C. — Seven matches inside the River Birch Tennis Center, as well as a trip to California, highlight the 2024 East Carolina women’s tennis dual competition schedule released Thursday.



The Pirates are set to host Chowan in their home opener Feb. 17 before welcoming in Campbell one week later. ECU will also entertain William & Mary (March 3), Elon (March 15), UNC Greensboro (March 21), Davidson (April 6) and Norfolk State (April 13).



East Carolina will face true road tests at VCU (Jan. 19), Charleston Southern (Jan. 27), College of Charleston (Jan. 28), N.C. Central (Feb. 3), Queens University (Feb. 4), George Washington (Feb. 10), NC State (March 1), UC Riverside (March 7), Long Beach State (March 8), Richmond (March 29) and Hampton (March 30).



East Carolina completes the schedule with a neutral site contest versus Temple (Jan. 20/Richmond, Va.).



Following the regular season, ECU heads to Dallas for the American Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Championship which is scheduled to run from April 17-21 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex.