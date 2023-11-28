IRVING, Texas. – Sophomore outside hitter Angeles Alderete has been selected to the 2023 All-American Athletic Conference Volleyball First Team according to an announcement by the league Tuesday morning.



The conference honor is the second for the Miami Springs, Fla., native who also earned Second Team accolades in 2022 while becoming the second player in program history to be tabbed the AAC Freshman of the Year.



Alderete led East Carolina in kills (348) and kills per set (3.11) while slotting second in digs (341) and digs per set (3.04). She tallied double-digit kills in 20 matches, including a season-high 21 at South Florida and 19 in the Pirates’ five-set win at Virginia Tech which was the first Power Five road win for the team since it defeated NC State in Raleigh back on Sept. 10, 2019.



In conference matches only, Alderete was eighth in the league in kills per set (3.22) and produced 11 double-doubles. Thanks in large part to her efforts, ECU notched an 11-8 AAC record, recording double-digit wins in conference play for just the second time since joining the league.



The Pirates (20-10) will play postseason volleyball for the first time in program history Friday (Dec. 1) when they face off with Southern Conference regular season champion The Citadel in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC). East Carolina was selected as one of eight programs to host the NIVC first and second rounds as Georgia Southern and Winthrop will also head to Greenville. The first round winners will match up Saturday at 6 p.m. inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum for the right to advance to the quarterfinals.



2023 American Athletic Conference Volleyball Awards

Player of the Year

Emma Clothier, Gr., MB, SMU



Libero of the Year

Sina Uluave, Gr., SMU



Setter of the Year

Celia Cullen, Sr., SMU



Freshman of the Year

Avery Burks, OH, Tulane



Coach of the Year

Sam Erger, SMU



First Team All-Conference

Angeles Alderete , So., OH, East Carolina

Sh’Diamond, Holly, Sr., MB, North Texas

Emilia Weske, Gr., RS, Rice*

Maria Clara Andrade, So., OH, South Florida

Buse Hazan, So., OH, South Florida

Emma Clothier, Gr., MB, SMU*

Celia Cullen, Sr., S, SMU*

Sina Uluave, Sr., L, SMU

Jamison Wheeler, Jr., OH, SMU*

Kayley Cassaday, Gr., OH, Tulsa

Natalie Foster, Jr., MB, Wichita State*

Sophia Rohling, Sr., OPP, Wichita State

*denotes unanimous selection



Second Team All-Conference

Valeria Rosado, Jr., OH/RS, Florida Atlantic

Danyle Courtley, Sr., OH, Rice

Nia McCardell, Sr., L, Rice

Caroline Dykes, Jr., S, South Florida

Natalie Perdue, Sr., OH, SMU

Mia Soerensen, So., OPP, UTSA

Morgan Stout, R-Jr., MB, Wichita State

Izzi Strand, Sr., S, Wichita State