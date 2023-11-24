GREENVILLE, N.C. – Sophomore middle blocker Alyssa Finister has been named the final American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the 2023 season according to an announcement by the league Friday afternoon.

The weekly honor is the first of Finister’s career and the second for the Pirates this season after Carlia Northcross earned defensive accolades back on Sept. 4.

Finister posted a career-high eight blocks and three digs Wednesday to lift ECU to a 3-1 win at UTSA in the regular season finale. She also notched a personal-best 10 kills and a .400 hitting percentage as well as two service aces. The four-set victory allowed East Carolina to secure its first 20-win season since 2017 and just the fifth in program history.

AAC Volleyball Weekly Honors (Nov. 24)

Offensive Player of the Week

Morgan Stout, R-Jr., MB, Wichita State

Defensive Player of the Week

Alyssa Finister, So., MB, East Carolina

Honor Roll

Arianna Beckham, So., OH/RS, Florida Atlantic

Victoria Hensley, So., S, Florida Atlantic

Jamison Wheeler, Jr., OH, SMU

Avery Kalsu, Sr., S, Tulsa

Marta Pecalli, Jr., L, Tulsa