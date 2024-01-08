IRVING, Texas – East Carolina women’s basketball’s Karina Gordon has been tabbed Freshman of the Week by the American Athletic Conference, the league announced Monday.

Danae McNeal was also named to the league’s Weekly Honor Roll.

The recognition, which is the first of Gordon’s young career, comes after a historic outing against UTSA a week ago. The Hallandale Beach, Fla., native took the reins at the point and made the most of it. She scored 22 points on 6-of-9 from three-point range while dishing out seven assists and pulling down three rebounds. The guard matched the ECU record for threes made in a game by a freshman and finished just one away from the overall program record.

Her assist total was the highest for the Pirates since Micah Dennis dished out 12 against Houston on Feb. 22, 2023.

Gordon followed up that performance with a pair of made triples in the win at Memphis on Saturday. She also made two critical free throws after drawing Memphis star Madison Griggs’ fifth foul to tie the game with under 80 seconds left.

As for McNeal, despite some shooting struggles, the graduate guard was more than effective for the Pirates last week. She averaged 18.5 points, five assists and 6.5 steals per game on the week. Against UTSA she put up 20 points, a career best 6 assists and six steals. At Memphis, the Swansea, S.C. native put up a career-high matching seven steals while scoring the game-winning basket with 15.4 seconds remaining as part of a 17-point effort.

Gordon, McNeal and the Pirates will be back in action on Wednesday in Minges Coliseum as they host the UAB Blazers for a 6 p.m. tip.