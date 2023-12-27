IRVING, Texas – East Carolina women’s basketball’s Amiya Joyner has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. Joyner averaged 19.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game in two Pirate wins on the week.



The honor is Joyner’s first career Player of the Week nod. She was named Freshman of the Week a record eight times last season.



Joyner, the sophomore Farmville native, kicked off the week with a game for the ages against George Mason on Monday, Dec. 18. The reigning American Freshman of the Year racked up 27 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and three steals. With the performance, she became the first Pirate to put up 25-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in a game since Feb. 22, 2004, when Courtney Willis put up 25 points and 17 rebounds.



That performance also made Joyner the first player in program history to put up 25-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and five-plus blocks in a game, since the NCAA began recognizing blocks as an official stat in 1987-88.



The Pirates’ virtuoso forward followed up her performance against George Mason on Thursday with another quality line against Charleston Southern, to say the least. Joyner put herself on triple-double watch once again in that game as she finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals.



With her effort Thursday, Joyner is the first Pirate to record a double-double with five-or-more assists since she did it herself with a 14/15/5 line in the team’s triple-overtime win against Houston on Feb. 22 last season.



Joyner and the Pirates will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 30 as they host the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks. The game tips off at noon and will be broadcast on ESPN2.