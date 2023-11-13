IRVING, Texas (WNCT) – East Carolina rookie Karina Gordon has been named the American Athletic Conference’s women’s basketball Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Danae McNeal joined Gordon, picking up Honor Roll recognition for her efforts.

A native of Hallandale Beach, Fla., Gordon burst onto the scene in the season opener, leading the team in scoring in the first half of the game at Elon with seven points in the debut 20 minutes of her career. She went on to finish the game with nine points, three rebounds, a steal and an assist along with one made three-pointer.

Gordon followed that game up with an even better second outing, scoring 11 points on an efficient 4-5 from the field, including making both of her three-point shots. The guard also recorded three steals and three assists in the 70-point win over USC Upstate.

McNeal earned her Honor Roll nod for a stellar opening week, picking up right where she left off last season. The American Preseason Player of the Year kicked things off with a 22-point outing against Elon with six made threes to go with four steals and five rebounds. The Swansea, S.C. native put up 17 more points and four rebounds against Upstate along with a lock-down defensive effort with seven steals – 11th most in a game in program history.

Gordon, McNeal and the Pirates will be back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Richmond, Va. to take on the VCU Rams. The game tips at 6 p.m. and will be available for streaming on ESPN+.