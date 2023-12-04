IRVING, Texas – East Carolina women’s basketball’s Danae McNeal has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week for her efforts against Hampton and Coppin State, the league announced Monday.

In two games a week ago, McNeal averaged 24 points, four rebounds and six steals per game while leading the Pirates to a pair of wins.

The Swansea, S.C. native was due for a breakout and she got it against Hampton, scorching the nets for 31 points to go along with her second seven-steal effort of the season, including four steals in the first quarter alone. She also put up five rebounds in the game from her guard position and dished out an assist in the game as the Pirates pulled away to a 75-55 victory. It was the first 25+ point, 7+ steal performance by an ECU player since Lashonda Monk scored 27 points with 8 steals on Jan. 23, 2019 in an overtime loss versus UCF.

The reigning American Defensive Player of the Year followed her Hampton performance up with 17 points and five steals against Coppin State to go with three rebounds, a pair of assists and a blocked shot in the game. It was a gutty victory for the team, weathering an 18-2 run by CSU in the first half before using strong pressure defense in the second half to take, then extend the lead for the win. McNeal was critical in that effort, helping the team to 11 turnovers forced in the fourth quarter as the team won the final period 23-12 on their way to a 59-51 win.

McNeal’s five steals against the Eagles also pushed her over 150 in her East Carolina career. She now sits at 152 takeaways in a Pirate uniform.

McNeal and the Pirates will be back in action on Monday evening as they host Maryland Eastern Shore at 6:30 p.m. as the second leg of an ECU basketball doubleheader in Minges Coliseum.