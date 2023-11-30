GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Wednesday, a rowdy sold-out crowd of young Pirates filled Minges Coliseum for Education Day.

The East Carolina University women’s basketball team faced off against Hampton as students and teachers say they look forward to this day every year.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for students all over Pitt County Schools and all walks of life to have an experience on a college campus and to be a a part of collegiate sports. It’s something they might not get to do on their own,” said Hannah Butler, Pitt County Schools Coordinator of Global Education.

“Yesterday we got ready making different banners. they were so happy,” said Felecia Anderson, Bethel Elementary Pre-K teacher.

“I think it’s a win-win because our female athletes at East Carolina University really love this day as well. To see the kids and the excitement and the obvious noise in Minges Coliseum is the best,” Rob Maloney, Pitt County Schools Athletic Director.

The students cheered the Pirates on to victory.