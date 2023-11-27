GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University football team is coming off its last game of the season, a 29-27 loss to Tulsa on a last-minute field goal after a costly turnover.

Those and other topics will be discussed during Monday night’s “Inside Pirate Athletics” show with co-hosts Patrick Johnson and Stephen Igoe. Pirates head football coach Mike Houston will be part of the show, which airs each Monday evening at 6, live from Tie Breakers in Greenville. You can watch it here and at WNCT.com/wnct-now.

The loss gave the Pirates a final record of 2-10. It was also the last game for Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, who was let go after the team’s loss to Navy.

