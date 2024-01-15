NOTE: Above is last week’s episode. The new episode can be seen here starting at 6 p.m.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “Inside Pirate Athletics” will have East Carolina University men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz on after the Pirates come off an AAC loss to SMU on Saturday.

On January 2, the Pirates put up a hard-fought battle with new conference foe No. 24 Florida Atlantic, falling 79-64. They then went on to beat Tulsa at home and Temple on the road. The Pirates’ next game will be in Minges Coliseum on Wednesday as they face another new conference opponent, North Texas.

“Inside Pirate Athletics” airs Monday evenings at 6, live from Tie Breakers in Greenville. You can watch it here and at WNCT.com/wnct-now.

Past episodes can be found on the “Inside Pirate Athletics” web page at WNCT.com.