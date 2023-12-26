GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Christmas came a little late for former East Carolina University quarterback Holton Ahlers.

The D.H. Conley graduate has signed to play for the Arlington Renegades of the XFL. The Renegades won the league title earlier this year. The XFL recently announced the merger with the USFL.

Play begins on March 30. The Renegades are coached by former University of Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops.

Ahlers shared a tweet from Pirate Radio on Tuesday which announced the news.

Ahlers went undrafted in the NFL and signed with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad on August 30 after he was cut days earlier from the team in the preseason. He was released back on Oct. 18 after signing again to the practice squad on Oct. 12.

He threw for 159 yards and a touchdown with one interception in three NFL preseason games. He finished his ECU career with 13,933 yards and 97 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,446 yards and 25 touchdowns.