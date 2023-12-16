GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina’s football program landed one of its biggest transfer portal players since the process began when Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser announced he would play there starting with the 2024 season.

Houser made the announcement on X on Saturday. His post showed him wearing an ECU jersey with the statement “Committed #burntheboats.” The Anaheim, Calif., four-star recruit in the class of 2022 is expected to enroll at ECU in January as a redshirt sophomore with three years remaining of eligibility.

Stephen Igoe, co-host of “Inside Pirate Athletics” and a beat writer with 247Sports.com and Hoist The Colours, was one of the first to report the news. Igoe reported Houser made his official visit to ECU on Thursday, stayed through Friday and made his decision during an exit interview later that day.

"It feels like home for me. I’m so excited to get back on campus and start my career as a Pirate."



Houser also posted to X on Thursday that he was in Greenville, posing for a photo with several women at Sup Dogs.

Igoe reports The 6-foot-3, 215-pound QB chose ECU over Boise State and several other schools. 247Sports listed Houser as the No. 28 quarterback in the transfer portal and No. 176 overall.

ECU names former Ole Miss assistant as new offensive coordinator

It set off a celebration of sorts on social media. New ECU Offensive Coordinator John David Baker posted a tweet on X of two ECU Pirates flags waving in the wind with the similar “#burntheboats” tag.

Houser’s move came after Michigan State landed new coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State. Shortly after Smith’s move, quarterback Aidan Chiles announced he would be playing for the Spartans. Chiles’ move likely means he’ll be the starter for the Spartans. He was ranked as the No. 2 overall player and the top quarterback in the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.

Houser played in 11 games as a freshman for Michigan State in 2023, starting in seven. He had 1,130 yards and six touchdowns on 112 of 191 passes. He also threw five interceptions and rushed for two touchdowns.

In his final game with the Spartans this past season, he was 11 of 19 for 87 yards with an interception on the team’s only scoring drive at the Penn State 9 in a 42-0 loss.

The news wrapped up a busy week for the Pirates, which included:

The news followed an earlier post on Saturday on X from running back Rahjai Harris that he would be back with the program. He posted “Let’s Run It Back One Last Time” with the hashtag “#PirateNation.”

Harris finished with 485 yards and five touchdowns on 129 carries in 2023. He also had seven catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. His best game was against Tulsa in the season finale, where he rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He did have a fumble that eventually led to Tulsa’s game-winning field goal in the final seconds on Nov. 25.

It was also the last game for then-offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick. It was announced after a 10-0 loss to Navy on Nov. 18 that he would not return as coordinator.