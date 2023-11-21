GREENVILLE, N.C. – Four members of the East Carolina soccer team have earned College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honors, the organization announced Tuesday.

Lindsey Aiken , Maeve English , Sydney Schnell and Abby Sowa were tabbed with the distinction by attaining a 3.50-or-greater GPA in the classroom while playing in 90 percent (or starting at least 66 percent) of the team’s games during the 2023 season.



Aiken attained a grade point average of 3.898 in the classroom in her work towards a Nursing major while starting all 19 games on the pitch for the Pirates. Aiken scored her lone goal of the season in a win against High Point and played nearly 1,400 minutes on the year.



English was a force in goal for the Pirates with a 1.07 goals-against-average and was equal to her excellence in sport in the classroom with her 3.664 GPA as an Engineering major. The Greenville native also notably recorded her first career assist in the win over Temple in addition to her work in goal.



Schnell, a Communications major, has a 3.794 GPA in addition to leading the team in goals in 2023. The forward also recorded a team-leading four game-winning goals with two coming in 1-0 wins.



Last but not least, Sowa was an anchor on the back line for the Pirates and did her fair share of work in the classroom as well with a 3.806 GPA as a Sports Studies major. Sowa was a rock in 2023, playing every minute in the season in her contribution to the excellent ECU defense while also registering a pair of goals and a pair of assists.



Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced December 19 (men) and December 20 (women).