GREENVILLE, N.C. — Amiya Joyner put up a stat line for the ages and the Pirates led from the gun as the East Carolina women’s basketball team took down George Mason, 65-44, on Monday night in Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates led by as many as 31 points in the game, capitalizing on stifling defense to blow by the Patriots in the second half.

The Pirates (6-3) led it the whole way after Joyner got the scoring started just 19 seconds into the contest. The team would lead by double-digits after a quarter and spend the next 20 minutes slowly pushing the lead, weathering runs by Mason (8-2), and responding with runs of their own.

East Carolina built that lead early thanks in no small part to the play of their sophomore sensation. Joyner finished that first quarter with five points and four rebounds while blocking a pair of shots. It was 16-4 after 10 minutes of play, and the lead remained largely in the 12 to 16-point range during the second quarter, ballooning at one point to 18 and never falling below 13 after the Pirates scored the first basket.

It was in the second half that the action picked up in earnest. The Pirates extended the lead a bit, then weathered a run by Mason, then made a run of their own to extend the lead to 21.

Next came the critical moment of the game. George Mason showed their quality, making a run to cut the margin to as little as 12 with some stellar shooting from behind the arc to go with increased defensive pressure. At the crux of what would go on to be their first signature win of the season, the Pirates responded. The team steadied and battled hard to get the margin back up to 17 going into the fourth and it was then that the No Quarter mantra was truer than ever.

East Carolina opened the fourth quarter with a 14-0 run. With 5:54 remaining in the game the score was 64-35. The game was ostensibly over at that point. It started with a Micah Dennis three-pointer and was fueled by an awakened Danae McNeal with nine points during the run (McNeal finished with a “quiet” 18). Synia Johnson also scored her lone basket of the game during that run. Notably, the bucket gave the senior 500 points in her ECU career.

The Pirates wouldn’t score again for the remainder of the game. They were massively out-rebounded during the final segment as the starters exited the game. They wouldn’t find the basket nor really stop Mason, but they didn’t need to. The 14-0 run outdid the ensuing 10-0 run and the game was more than over by the time the Pirates scoring drought started.

Joyner, for her part, was unstoppable up until she exited the game for the final time with about three minutes left. She was the dominant big that she showed herself to be last season and for the first time all year looked to be having a blast doing it. The Farmville native finished the game with a career-high 27 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and three steals. It was her 14th career double-double and, at last, her first of the season. It was worth the wait.

Up Next

The Pirates will be back at home on Thursday afternoon as they host Charleston Southern for a 1 p.m. tip.