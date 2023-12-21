GREENVILLE, N.C. — With a second-half layup, Danae McNeal scored the basket which gave her not only 10 points in the game, but over 1,000 points in her college career as the East Carolina women’s basketball team dominated the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, 75-46, on Thursday afternoon in Minges Coliseum. The Pirates led for 37:35 of game time and four players scored in double figures in the blowout win.

The Pirates (7-3) were led in scoring in the game by a red-hot Karina Gordon . It was a 9-0 run by the ECU second unit, keyed by Gordon, which broke the game open in the first quarter. Knotted at 10 in the first, that second unit entered the game and put on a spurt which put the team in front for good. The run was capped by a three-point shot, steal and fast-break layup in quick succession by the freshman guard. In total, Gordon would go in to score 16 points and grab four huge rebounds.

The Pirates’ lead quickly grew into double figures and the team would go on to lead by as many as the final margin of 29, including a 25-point offensive third quarter and a nine-point defensive fourth quarter. Charleston Southern (2-10) did win the rebounding battle, 50-38, but the Pirates dominated defensively, forcing 31 turnovers to just 10 of their own, including 16 steals.

Amiya Joyner , even on an “off” day, stuffed the stat sheet Thursday as she registered her 15th career double-double. The sophomore put up an otherworldly line of 12 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. She is now just two blocks away from 10th in program history in career blocks.

All else aside, the story of the day was milestones. Danae McNeal , though she struggled a bit from the field, passed 1,000 points in her career and now rests at 1,001, including the 107 she scored as a Clemson Tiger.

But it was not just McNeal. Micah Dennis reached two major milestones on Thursday: 500 points and 250 assists for her illustrious career which includes time at Oklahoma State. Dennis was awesome on Thursday, finishing 6-8 from the floor for 15 points along with a trio of assists.

Now that a few milestones are out of the way, the Pirates turn their attention forward and do so with a five-game winning streak in hand on a comfortable win heading into the holiday break.

Up Next

The Pirates play host to the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here and for fans unable to attend, the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.