ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Alex Tecza rushed for the only touchdown and Navy’s defense turned in its third shutout this season with a 10-0 victory over East Carolina on Saturday.

CLICK HERE to read more from ECUPirates.com

Final from Annapolis pic.twitter.com/ga3CJm3Qyp — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) November 18, 2023

It was the first time ECU was shut out in 322 games, going back 26 years to Oct. 4, 1997, at Syracuse. The Midshipmen became the first FBS team to have three shutouts this season.

“I’m not pleased with our production, obviously, and not pleased with our three turnovers,” fifth-year head coach Mike Houston said. “I think we’ve got to be better. We’ve got to coach better; we’ve got to play better; that’s obvious. There are obviously some things I’ve got to get addressed significantly.”

15 minutes to play 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/qxpw3ONLHT — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) November 18, 2023

Navy (5-5, 4-3 American Athletic Conference) held the Pirates to 189 total yards, intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles. Navy lost two of its own fumbles, had a field goal blocked and missed another. But Nathan Kirkwood’s 27-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter was more than enough insurance in this game. The field goal came after ECU punter Luke Larsen fumbled and Adam Walker recovered.

“We felt like if we made them operate and put stress on the quarterback, we can create some situations just like what happened in the first half with a couple of deals where he’s trying to pull it late and we’ve got somebody right in his face. That’s what causes those fumbles,” Houston said. “It’s just very frustrating that we gave the ball right back to them. That’s what we couldn’t do. We could not turn the ball over if we wanted to win this ballgame.”

The closest ECU (2-9, 1-6) came to scoring was a missed 49-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter.

Tecza’s 19-yard touchdown came in the first quarter on a two-play possession following quarterback Xavier Arline’s 39-yard run.

The D-Line came to play with two fumble recoveries by @jason_shuford & @Elimorris_9 pic.twitter.com/xU6rJO3kS0 — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) November 18, 2023

Arline threw for 102 yards and rushed for 68. Tecza rushed for 94 yards on 24 carries. Navy had 276 yards offense.

ECU’s Alex Flinn threw for 155 yards, was intercepted twice and lost a fumble. He was ECU’s leading ballcarrier with 31 of their 34 rushing yards.

Strong defensive effort that first half 💪 pic.twitter.com/3Fp9lJReAo — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) November 18, 2023

East Carolina ends its season next Saturday at home against Tulsa. Navy concludes its league season next Saturday at SMU before its traditional game with Army on Dec. 9, which will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.