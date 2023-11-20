GREENVILLE, N.C. – Quentin Diboundje scored a career-high 27 points on 7-of-10 shooting from behind the arc as East Carolina snapped a two-game skid with an 82-64 win over Georgia Southern on the second day of the TowneBank Holiday Classic on Monday evening.



RJ Felton added 19 points and eight boards and Brandon Johnson returned from a two-game absence to record his 13th career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (3-2). Jaden Walker led ECU off the bench with nine points and Cyr Malonga and Callum Richard also scored their first collegiate baskets for the Pirates.

Derrick Harris Jr. led Georgia Southern (0-5) with 17 points.



ECU got off to a hot start offensively after back-to-back Diboundje threes put the Pirates ahead 10-4 at the first media timeout. The Eagles would keep the game within single digits for most of the first half but the Pirates would hold the lead at the half, 37-29.



The Pirates would break the game open to start the second half with a 14-4 flurry to extend their lead to 18 with 14 minutes to go. Georgia Southern would pull within 14 points with eight minutes to go but Felton would hit back-to-back threes to put the Pirates back up by 20 en route to the win.



Up Next

East Carolina closes out the TowneBank Holiday Classic tomorrow evening against Kennesaw State at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.