GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team is set to host the Rice Owls at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Minges Coliseum.

For fans unable to attend, the game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ with Evan Budrovich and Debbie Taylor on the call and via radio on 94.3 The Game with Scooter Rogers and Rob Maloney on the call.



Last Time Out

The Pirates suffered at the hands of the red-hot Tulane Green Wave on the road on Saturday. Tulane hit 13 threes, including eight by Hannah Pratt alone. The Pirates were down early in the contest and never quite found their way back into it as every time it seemed the team may inch closer, another long ball went down on the Green Wave end of the floor. Danae McNeal ended up as the only ECU player in double figures with 12 points.



Scouting Rice

The Owls are rounding into form right now, winning three of their last four games, including a 67-64 win over South Florida in their last game. Malia Fisher led the team with 23 points in that one to go with her 13 boards and two blocks on the day. Fisher is putting up 11 points and seven rebounds for the season while Dominique Ennis leads the team with 13.1 points per game on the year.



Series History

The Pirates and Owls have some history together from their CUSA days, with ECU holding a narrow 6-5 edge in the 11 previous meetings. The last meeting came on Jan. 22, 2014, a Pirates home win by a score of 53-47. Jada Payne led ECU that day with a 17-point double-double to lead three Pirates in gabbing 10-plus rebounds (Ondrea Shaw/Abria Trice).