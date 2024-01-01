BOCA RATON, Fla. – The East Carolina men’s basketball team is set to tipoff American Athletic Conference play in its 10th year as a member of the league on Tuesday when the Pirates visit No. 17 Florida Atlantic at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.



The game is set to tip at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2 with Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) on the call. The game can also be heard on WNCT 107.9 from Daron Vaught (play-by-play) and Michael Perry (analyst).



Last Time Out

Brandon Johnson led the Pirates with 19 points and nine rebounds, but East Carolina was defeated by East Tennessee State 86-70 inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on Friday night. The Pirates had four scorers in double figures including Johnson, RJ Felton (17 points), Bobby Pettiford Jr. (12 points) and Ezra Ausar (12 points) but were unable to contain the Buccaneers’ offense for the majority of the night. Despite attempting nine more free throws, the Pirates shot only 65 percent (21-32) while the Buccaneers converted on 96 percent of their attempts (22-23). The Pirates faced their largest halftime deficit of the season (35-44) and shot a season-low from the perimeter (17 percent).



Scouting The Owls

Florida Atlantic is coming off a 72-68 loss on the road to in-state foe Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday night. Vladislav Goldin led the Owls with 21 points and Johnell Davis added 17 points in the losing effort. The Owls present a formidable attack of offense, led by Davis’ 16.3 points per game. Goldin adds 14.9 points and is first in the country in field goal percentage at 74.5 percent. Elijah Martin adds 12.5 points on 33.7 percent shooting from behind the arc. Florida Atlantic is second in scoring offense in the league with 83.2 points per night as well as second in scoring margin and field goal percentage at +12.7 and 50.1 percent (16th in NCAA) respectively.



Series History

ECU is 2-2 all-time against Florida Atlantic and Tuesday’s meeting will be the first between the two programs since Dec. 1, 2015, when the Pirates defeated the Owls 74-48 in Greenville. The Owls have both meetings in Boca Raton including on Jan. 16, 2014 when programs met as Conference USA foes.



On This Date

ECU is 10-9 in games played on Jan. 2 since the 1960-61 season with the last game on this date coming during the 2020-21 season when the Pirates fell on the road to Tulane, 56-60.



Up Next

East Carolina returns home for a matchup with Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.