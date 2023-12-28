GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina men’s basketball team is set to conclude its non-conference slate on Friday when the Pirates welcome East Tennessee State to Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.



The game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. and will be streamed via ESPN+ with Patrick Johnson (play-by-play) and Si Seymour (analyst) on the call.



Last Time Out

RJ Felton scored a game-high 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting and added eight rebounds as East Carolina led wire-to-wire to rout Delaware State 79-50 inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on Wednesday night. Felton’s performance earned him a spot on the American’s Weekly Honor Roll on Monday.



Johnson Gets 500

Brandon Johnson became the 26th player in program history to grab at least 500 rebounds in the Purple and Gold in ECU’s win over Delaware State. The redshirt junior is averaging a double-double over the last five games (13.6 ppg, 10.8 rpg) and currently has five double-doubles on the season. Johnson has grabbed at least seven rebounds in 11 of the Pirates’ first 12 games.



Scouting the Buccaneers

East Tennessee State is coming off an 80-65 defeat to Utah State on Dec. 22 that snapped it’s four-game winning streak despite Jaden Seymour’s career-high 30 points. The Buccaneers are paced on offense by three players who average double figure scoring numbers in Ebby Asamoah (16.0 ppg), Jaden Seymour (13.4 ppg) and Quimari Peterson (13.3 ppg). Seymour also leads the team in rebounding with 7.1 per contest and Peterson leads the team in assists with 3.8 per game.



Series History

ECU is 8-7 all-time against ETSU and Friday will mark the first meeting between the two schools since Jan. 6, 1995, when the Pirates defeated the Bucs 80-76 in Greenville. The Pirates are 6-1 against ETSU in the seven games played at home.



On This Date

ECU is 7-12 in games played on Dec. 29 since the 1960-61 season with the last game on this date coming during the 2013-14 season when the Pirates fell at home to Georgia State, 82-89.



Up Next

East Carolina opens AAC play on the road at No. 7 Florida Atlantic on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.