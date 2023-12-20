GREENVILLE, N.C. — RJ Felton scored a game-high 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting and added eight rebounds as East Carolina led wire-to-wire to rout Delaware State 79-50 inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on Wednesday night.



Brandon Johnson added 13 points and 15 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season for the Pirates (7-5) who held Delaware State to 22 percent shooting in the first half to build a big lead early. Johnson also became the 26th player in program history to record at least 500 rebounds as a Pirate. Ezra Ausar scored 10 points in 22 minutes and Cam Hayes recorded nine points and five rebounds in his first start with ECU.



Wesley Oba led the Hornets (6-9) with 15 points and nine rebounds.



After leading 5-3 in the first five minutes of the game, the Pirates would break the game open on three straight baskets from Cyr Malonga to push the lead to 11-3 with 14:05 to go. ECU would continue to grow its lead by holding the Hornets without a field goal for nearly seven minutes and the Pirates would go into the half with a 35-19 lead.



The Pirates would go on a 13-0 run in the early stages of the second half to extend the lead to 29 and snap its two-game skid.



Up Next

The Pirates return to the court on Friday, Dec. 29 as they host East Tennessee State at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.