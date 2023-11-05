GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina men’s basketball team opens its 2023-24 season at home for the third straight season as the Pirates welcome the Ferrum Panthers to Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on Monday at 7 p.m.

The game will be streamed via ESPN+ with Patrick Johnson and Si Seymour on the call.



Second-year head coach Michael Schwartz returns eight players from last season’s team, including its four of its top-five scorers in RJ Felton (13.8 ppg), Brandon Johnson (12.3 ppg), Ezra Ausar (9.8 ppg) and Jaden Walker (7.6 ppg). The Pirates also welcome in eight newcomers comprised of five freshmen and three transfers.

Scouting the Panthers

Ferrum is coming off a 10-17 season including a 5-11 record in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Panthers are led by second-year head coach Patrick Corrigan and return over 58 percent of their scoring, led by All-ODAC Second Team selection Calvin Washington, who averaged 17.6 points per game on 51 percent shooting along with 7.3 rebounds last season.



Series History

The Pirates are 1-0 all-time against Ferrum as the programs first met during the 1997-98 season on Nov. 29 when ECU routed Ferrum 85-46 in Minges Coliseum.

In Season Openers

East Carolina holds a 65-26 record in season openers dating back to a 23-17 victory over the Greenville All-Stars in its first-ever contest in 1931. The Pirates have won 23-straight season openers, last losing in the first game of the 1999-2000 campaign – a 58-53 setback to Robert Morris. The Pirates have also won a remarkable 21 straight home openers with the last loss coming during the 2001-02 season, a 82-72 loss to UCF.

10th Season in The American

East Carolina enters its 10th men’s basketball season as a member of the American Athletic Conference after previously spending 13 years as part of Conference USA. The Pirates are seeking to eclipse six conference victories for the first time since joining the American. ECU has tallied six league wins in four seasons, including back-to-back in the past two seasons (2021-22, 2022-23).

On This Date

ECU is 1-0 in games played on Nov. 6 since the 1961-62 season. The Pirates defeated Delaware State 81-56 in their season opener on Nov. 6, 2018 at Minges Coliseum.

Up Next

East Carolina hosts Campbell on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m.