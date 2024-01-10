PHILADELPHIA – RJ Felton scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting as East Carolina earned its first road win of the season, defeating Temple 73-62 on Wednesday evening at The Liacouras Center.



Ezra Ausar added 18 points for the Pirates (9-7, 2-1 AAC), who improved to 2-1 in conference play for the first time since the 2019-20 season and earned their first-ever win at The Liacouras Center. Brandon Johnson continued his recent stretch of consistent play, scoring 15 points and grabbing nine rebounds.



Jordan Riley led Temple (8-8, 1-2 AAC) with 15 points.



The Pirates would get on the board first after Bobby Pettiford Jr. scored on a nice pass from Johnson, but the Owls would create some breathing room and extend their lead to six at the 13:36 mark after ECU would undergo a scoring drought for two minutes. Trailing 19-13 with 11:36 remaining in the first half, the Pirates would hold the Owls to just 4-of-11 shooting for the remainder of the period and use a 7-0 spurt to take a 33-31 advantage going into the break.



ECU would extend its lead to 47-35 after a barrage of threes to open the second half and force a Temple timeout with 15:21 remaining in the game. Temple would get within seven multiple times, but the Pirates would answer to push the lead back to double digits for the reminder of the game to seal the win.



Up Next

East Carolina returns home to host SMU on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.