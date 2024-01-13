NEW ORLEANS – The East Carolina women’s basketball team was downed by the Tulane Green Wave, 81-55 on Saturday afternoon in Devlin Fieldhouse.

For the second game in a row, it was a barrage of three-point shots that doomed the Pirates, with the team finding themselves unable to keep pace offensively.



It looked at times like Tulane (8-7, 1-3 AAC) simply couldn’t miss. The Green Wave made seven of their first 10 shots from three-point range while the Pirates (9-6, 2-2 AAC) struggled mightily to start the game, shooting just six of their first 23 shots from the field in the contest. Though things improved some for ECU on the offensive end as the first half progressed, Tulane stayed hot.



Despite getting Marta Galic onto the bench with foul trouble, the Pirates were unable to capitalize. A major reason for that was the play of Hannah Pratt. The Tulane forward was sensational in that opening 20 minutes, shooting 6-7 from behind the arc for eighteen points at the break.



Entering the second half down by 17, the Pirates made a run at it to start the third. Karina Gordon opened things up with a triple and the lead was trimmed down to as few as 12. Tulane responded with fervor, though, going on a 13-2 spurt over a period of three minutes in the third quarter to explode the margin to 24 at 57-33.



The Green Wave would keep the pressure on for the remainder of the game, continuing to methodically push the margin bit-by-bit. The lead pushed over 30 at the beginning of the fourth quarter and stayed in that range the rest of the way, increasing to as much as 34 at one point.



In total, Tulane went on to make 13 three-point shots with Pratt hitting eight herself, the most by an opposing player for the Pirates since Anna Makurat of UConn shot 8-10 from behind the arc on Jan. 25, 2020. It is also the first time the Pirates have allowed 10+ three-point makes in consecutive games since March 19 and 20, 2010 against Drexel and Maryland, respectively.



Up Next

The Pirates return home on Wednesday for an 11 a.m. tip with the Rice Owls in Minges Coliseum. For fans unable to attend the game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ with Evan Budrovich and Debbie Taylor on the call.